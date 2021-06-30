Left Menu

WFI recommends Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia for Arjuna Award

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has recommended four names for the Arjuna Award. The federation has opted to not give any names for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award this time around.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 15:52 IST
WFI recommends Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia for Arjuna Award
Wrestler Deepak Punia (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has recommended four names for the Arjuna Award. The federation has opted to not give any names for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award this time around. "This time no nomination in Khel Ratna, but we have sent recommendations for Arjuna Award. We have proposed Anshu Malik, Sarita Mor, Deepak Punia, and Ravi Dahiya for the Arjuna," sources within WFI told ANI.

Deepak Punia had bagged a silver medal at the 2019 World Championship while Ravi Dahiya had won a bronze medal at the same event. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had earlier decided to extend the last date of submission of application for the upcoming National Sports Awards 2021.

Earlier, the last date for submitting applications was June 21. The nominations/applications from the eligible sportspersons/ coaches/ entities/ universities were invited for the award and they were to be e-mailed as per an official statement from the ministry. Manika Batra, Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, Rani Rampal, and Mariyappan Phangavelu were awarded the Khel Ratna Award last year and it was the first time that five athletes received the honour in the same year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021