Left Menu

TTFI recommends Sharath Kamal for Khel Ratna

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 15:57 IST
TTFI recommends Sharath Kamal for Khel Ratna
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

India's finest table tennis player Sharath Kamal has been recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the sport's governing body TTFI.

Kamal, who is set to compete in his fourth Olympics, had become the first Indian paddler to get the Padma Shri in 2019.

The world number 32 is a multiple-time gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games but his bigger achievement is being part of the bronze-winning team at the 2018 Asian Games, ensuring India's first ever table tennis medal in the continental event.

He had also won a mixed doubles bronze alongside Manika Batra to cap off a dream campaign at the Asian Games three years ago. The much younger Batra had become the first table tennis player to receive the Khel Ratna last year.

''He is a deserving candidate for Khel Ratna. Hope he gets his due,'' TTFI advisor MP Singh told PTI.

Kamal's former teammate turned coach Soumyadeep Roy has been nominated for the Dronacharya Award.

The nominations for the Arjuna Award include the name of Olympic-bound Sutirtha Mukherjee. The others recommended for Arjuna are Ayhika Mukherjee and Manav Thakkar.

The national sports awards are given away every year on August 29 to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand as the National Sports Day.

Besides recommendations from the national federations, athletes can also nominate themselves through online applications. The last date for submission is July 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021