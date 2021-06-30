Soccer-Ukraine's Besedin out of Euros after Danielson challenge

Left Menu

Ukrainian forward Artem Besedin is out for the rest of Euro 2020 with a knee injury from a tackle by Sweden's Marcus Danielson, a team coach said on Wednesday. Danielson was sent off after his attempt to track down a pass resulted in a studs-up challenge against Besedin during Ukraine's 2-1 defeat of Sweden in their last-16 knockout game. Besedin is returning to Ukraine for tests, said assistant coach Oleksandr Shovkovskiy.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 16:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Besedin is returning to Ukraine for tests, said assistant coach Oleksandr Shovkovskiy.

Besedin is returning to Ukraine for tests, said assistant coach Oleksandr Shovkovskiy. "We are no longer able to count on Artem Besedin in our next matches," Shovkovskiy wrote on Facebook. "He is forced to leave the team and return to Kyiv for a full examination."

Ukraine face England in Rome in the quarter-finals on Saturday. To show support, all Ukrainian ministers wore the team's yellow-and-blue jerseys in cabinet on Wednesday.

