Left Menu

Leicester signs Austrian league top scorer Patson Daka

The transfer fee was reported to be about 30 million.Daka scored 27 goals in 28 league games for the Austrian champions in 2020-21, finishing with 34 goals in all competitions.I have followed Leicester from the time they won the league, Daka told the clubs website.

PTI | Leicester | Updated: 30-06-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 17:59 IST
Leicester signs Austrian league top scorer Patson Daka
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Leicester signed 22-year-old striker Patson Daka from Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday after the Zambia international led the Austrian league in goals last season.

The Premier League club said Daka will join on a five-year contract starting July 1, subject to league and international clearances. The transfer fee was reported to be about $30 million.

Daka scored 27 goals in 28 league games for the Austrian champions in 2020-21, finishing with 34 goals in all competitions.

''I have followed Leicester from the time they won the league,'' Daka told the club's website. ''I feel it is the perfect place for me because it's a team that fights for titles. I know it's not going to be easy, but I feel ready to face this new challenge.'' It's the first major off-season signing for FA Cup champion Leicester and manager Brendan Rodgers as they eye an eventual successor to 34-year-old striker Jamie Vardy.

Daka has seven goals in 22 appearances for Zambia and was named Confederation of African Football's young player of the year in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021