Cornet upsets No. 5 Andreescu at Wimbledon

PTI | London | Updated: 30-06-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 18:02 IST
Alize Cornet upset Bianca Andreescu for the second time in two weeks by beating the fifth-seeded Canadian 6-2, 6-1 in the first round at Wimbledon.

Cornet broke the former U.S. Open champion five times and sealed the victory by chasing down a shot and hitting a lob that landed just inside the baseline on match point.

Cornet also beat Andreescu in Berlin two weeks ago.

French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova cruised into the second round with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ana Bogdan.

The 16th-seeded Pavlyuchenkova took advantage of 16 unforced errors from Bogdan to win in under an hour. She reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros before losing in three sets to Barbora Krejcikova.

Camila Giorgi and 19th-seeded Karolina Muchova also advanced to the second round. They were among 27 first-round matches that had not been started or completed during the first two days because of rain delays.

