Left Menu

IND W v ENG W: Knight wins toss, opts to field in 2nd ODI

Heather Knight-led England won the toss and opted to field against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the County Ground in Taunton on Wednesday.

ANI | Taunton | Updated: 30-06-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 18:22 IST
IND W v ENG W: Knight wins toss, opts to field in 2nd ODI
Mithali Raj and Heather Knight during toss in 2nd ODI (Photo/ BCCI Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Heather Knight-led England won the toss and opted to field against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the County Ground in Taunton on Wednesday. England made no changes to their line-up from the first ODI. On the other hand, India made three changes to their line-up as they brought in Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, and Poonam Yadav in place of Punam Raut, Pooja Vastrakar, and Ekta Bisht.

After playing a knock of 72 in the first ODI against England, India skipper Mithali Raj rose to the fifth spot in ICC Women's ODI Rankings. This is the first time that Mithali has been able to enter the top-five since October 2019. India had suffered an eight-wicket loss in the first ODI of the three-match series. The Mithali Raj-led side only posted 201 on the board and England made light work of the chase.

India playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav. England playing XI: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021