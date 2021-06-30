Left Menu

IOC President Thomas Bach to arrive in Tokyo on July 8

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 30-06-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 18:38 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  Japan

International Olympic Committee's (IOC) President Thomas Bach is set to arrive in Japan on Thursday, July 8, with just over two weeks to go until the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. "He will go to Tokyo fully vaccinated and, just like all Games participants, will follow the Playbooks guidelines to ensure that the Games are safe and secure this summer," read an official statement on the website of the Olympics.

Upon his arrival, the IOC President will work remotely. His official programme of in-person and remote meetings with arriving delegations, Games stakeholders and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee will then commence on July 12. His destinations are registered, and his activities will be conducted under the strict rules defined by the Playbooks. A visit to Hiroshima on July 16 to mark the start of the Olympic Truce is currently being arranged for President Bach. For John Coates, Chair of the IOC Coordination Commission, a visit to Nagasaki is being planned on this day.

The IOC Executive Board meeting will then take place in Tokyo on July 17 and 18, followed by the 138th IOC Session on July 20. Tokyo Olympics are slated to go ahead from July 23 to August 8. The Games were scheduled for last year, but it had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

