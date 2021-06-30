Left Menu

Ukraine government wears jerseys in meeting

PTI | Kiev | Updated: 30-06-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 19:05 IST
Ukraine government wears jerseys in meeting
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The government in Ukraine has held a cabinet meeting in national soccer team shirts to celebrate the team reaching the European Championship quarterfinals.

Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 in extra time on Tuesday to reach the last eight for the first time.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal chaired the meeting in a shirt with team captain Andriy Yarmolenko's No. 7. Other ministers wore team shirts in the national colors of yellow and blue. Ukraine next plays England on Saturday in Rome.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021