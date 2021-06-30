Ukraine government wears jerseys in meeting
The government in Ukraine has held a cabinet meeting in national soccer team shirts to celebrate the team reaching the European Championship quarterfinals.
Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 in extra time on Tuesday to reach the last eight for the first time.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal chaired the meeting in a shirt with team captain Andriy Yarmolenko's No. 7. Other ministers wore team shirts in the national colors of yellow and blue. Ukraine next plays England on Saturday in Rome.
