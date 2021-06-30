Ukraine government wears jerseys in meeting

The government in Ukraine has held a cabinet meeting in national soccer team shirts to celebrate the team reaching the European Championship quarterfinals.

Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 in extra time on Tuesday to reach the last eight for the first time.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal chaired the meeting in a shirt with team captain Andriy Yarmolenko's No. 7. Other ministers wore team shirts in the national colors of yellow and blue. Ukraine next plays England on Saturday in Rome.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)