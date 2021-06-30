I'm singing it's coming home to show my happiness: Mourinho backs England in Euro 2020

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has said England should be able to reach the finals of the ongoing Euro 2020. Mourinho's remarks came after the Three Lions defeated Germany 2-0 in the round of 16 match to qualify for the quarterfinals. Now, England will square off against Ukraine in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

"I'm singing it's coming home to show my happiness. But it's not yet coming home. England need balance in the bad moments and in the good moments. The same way the media is critical in the bad moments, we have to be balanced now, there's still a long way to go. In the normal conditions England are going to be in the final, because I don't see them losing against the teams they could face in the next rounds," Mourinho told talkSport, as reported by Goal.com. "But we must respect football and the unpredictability. France are not in the quarter-finals because they didn't respect the game in the final ten minutes. I'm very, very pleased. I just hope it ends well, I hope it comes home. But football is football. So I would say to them calm down and just focus on the next game. But, in my opinion, England are ready for anything and I will be very disappointed if we don't make the final, because we should, we should, we definitely should," he added.

In the match between England and Germany, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling got among the scoring charts to hand Gareth Southgate's side a 2-0 win. As a result of this win, England defeated Germany in the knockout match of a major tournament for the first time since the 1966 World Cup final.

Kane who has been witnessing a lean patch of form, finally was able to break the deadlock after his goal against Germany and his reaction was enough to show how pleased he was with the goal. On the other hand, Sterling has now scored 15 goals in his last 20 games for England. (ANI)

