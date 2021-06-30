Wimbledon: Djokovic storms into third round

World number one Novak Djokovic on Wednesday stormed into the third round of the ongoing Wimbledon 2021. Djokovic defeated South Africa's Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 here at Centre Court.

The 34-year-old Djokovic brought his A-game in the first set, and he dropped just three games, and he ended up winning it 6-3. In the second set, Anderson got off to a good start and he managed to take a 2-1 lead. However, Djokovic showed his class and he made a comeback to win the second set 6-3.

Carrying his momentum forward, the world number one did not relent and he ended up winning the match in straight sets. Earlier, Djokovic had defeated British wild card, Jack Draper, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Monday in the first-round match.

The Serbian won the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year. Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer will play his second-round match in Wimbledon on Thursday. (ANI)

