HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day three

Highlights of day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT): 1459 KYRGIOS OUTLASTS HUMBERT IN THRILLER

Nick Kyrgios's problems with the Wimbledon grass continued on Wednesday but the Australian overcame a nasty fall on Court One in his opener against 21st seed Ugo Humbert before sealing a 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-1 9-7 victory. Kyrgios was unable to hide his frustration at the grass he believed was playing too slowly before the match was postponed on Tuesday due to Wimbledon's 11pm curfew.

Advertisement

His compatriot Jordan Thompson also came through a tough five-setter, stunning 12th seed Caspar Ruud 7-6(6) 7-6(3) 2-6 2-6 6-2. READ MORE:

Clinical Djokovic glides past Anderson into third round Svitolina battles past Van Uytvanck in Wimbledon opener

Berrettini continues winning run on grass Wimbledon defends 'slippery' courts after Serena injury

Andreescu fails to break Wimbledon jinx after defeat by Cornet Wimbledon ends in tears for injured Serena

Gauff says she could not watch as Serena forced to retire Federer survives big scare as Mannarino retires injured

Barty turns on style in opening win over Suarez Navarro French Open winner Krejcikova makes confident start on grass

Medvedev warms to task with opening win over Struff Kerber overcomes slow start to down Wimbledon debutant Stojanovic

Wildcard Venus through to second round at her 23rd Wimbledon Paire warned for lack of effort, heckled by Wimbledon crowd

Wimbledon order of play on Wednesday 1426 DJOKOVIC STROLLS PAST ANDERSON

Defending champion Novak Djokovic produced a flawless performance to beat Kevin Anderson 6-3 6-3 6-3 in a rematch of their 2018 Wimbledon final. The world number one continued his perfect record against South African Anderson, with four wins in as many meetings at the All England club.

SVITOLINA PASSES VAN UYTVANCK TEST, NORRIE THROUGH Third seed Elina Svitolina was pushed the distance by Alison Van Uytvanck before the Ukrainian advanced to the second round with a 6-3 2-6 6-3 victory on Court One.

Queen's runner-up Cameron Norrie dropped the opening set against Lucas Pouille but the Briton bounced back to win 6-7(6) 7-5 6-2 7-5. ISNER ELIMINATED IN FIVE-SETTER BY NISHIOKA

Japan's unseeded Yoshihito Nishioka beat 28th seed John Isner 7-6(5) 2-6 6-3 6-7(3) 6-4 to move into the second round after an error-strewn performance from the American. Playing on Court 18, where he beat Nicolas Mahut in 2010 in the longest match in history, Isner fired 87 winners and 36 aces and won four more points than his opponent but made 70 unforced errors to give Nishioka victory.

1220 NISHIKORI, BERRETTINI ADVANCE Japan's former world number four Kei Nishikori beat Alexei Popyrin 6-4 6-4 6-4, firing 30 winners past the Australian to claim his 100th win in Grand Slam matches.

Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini, who won the Queen's Club Championships on his tournament debut this month, dropped a set against Argentine Guido Pella but won his first-round match 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-0. 1137 ANDREESCU STUNNED BY CORNET

Unseeded Alize Cornet crushed fifth-seeded Canadian Bianca Andreescu 6-2 6-1. The Frenchwoman had beaten 2019 U.S. Open champion Andreescu in the last 16 in Berlin this month. French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the 16th seed, eased past Romania's Ana Bogdan 6-2 6-2 while Karolina Muchova downed Zhang Shuai 6-3 6-3.

1104 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY Play on the third day of Wimbledon began on time under cloudy conditions, with the temperature hovering around 15 degree Celsius (59°F).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)