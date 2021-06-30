The following are the top/expected stories at 2110 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Match report of second ODI against England in Taunton.

STORIES ON WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-SHUBMAN Injured Shubman Gill could miss England series, Easwaran likely in main squad By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Indian opener Shubman Gill could miss the entire five-Test series against England owing to an undisclosed internal injury, which might lead to standby Abhimanyu Easwaran making the main squad.

SPO-SWIM-NATARAJ-INTERVIEW How Srihari swam his way to the ‘A’ mark despite disrupted access to pools By Aparajita Upadhyay New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) His training was disrupted again and again by the COVID-19 enforced lockdown but the ace Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj remained as cool as a cucumber, confident that he would breach the elusive ‘A’ standard to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-WTC-CRI-TAYLOR WTC win has made up for 2019 heartbreak: Taylor London, Jun 30 (PTI) Senior New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor feels the World Test Championship triumph has ''probably'' made up for the heartbreak of the ODI World Cup final two years ago.

SPO-OLY-IOA-BATRA-INTERVIEW Need to overcome ''unfair' protocols to succeed in Tokyo: Batra to Indian athletes (Eds: A PTI EXCLUSIVE) By Saumojyoti S Choudhury New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) There is ''no way out'' of some ''unfair'' restrictions that Tokyo Olympics organisers have imposed on Indian athletes in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, IOA President Narinder Batra conceded on Wednesday, asking the country's contingent to be mentally prepared for added curbs.

SPO-OLY-TENNIS-IND Bopanna, Divij miss cut for men's doubles event at Tokyo Games By Amanpreet Sngh New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) In a setback to India's medal chances in the tennis event of Tokyo Olympics, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan have missed the cut for men's doubles, which also rules out the country's presence in the mixed team competition, its best chance for a podium finish.

SPO-TT-AWARDS TTFI recommends Sharath Kamal for Khel Ratna New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) India's finest table tennis player Sharath Kamal has been recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the sport's governing body TTFI.

SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKINGS Williamson back at top of ICC rankings, Kohli remains fourth Dubai, Jun 30 (PTI) New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has reclaimed the number one position in the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen after leading his side to the World Test Championship title in Southampton last week.

SPO-OLY-SWIM-LD SRIHARI It's official: Srihari Nataraj qualifies for Tokyo Olympics after FINA approves QT New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj officially booked himself a Tokyo Olympics berth on Wednesday after the sport's world governing body FINA approved his 'A' standard qualification time in the men's 100m backstroke time trial at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome.

SPO-SHOOT-AWARD-NOMINATIONS NRAI recommends Anjum Moudgil, Ankur Mittal for Khel Ratna New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Double Trap world champion Ankur Mittal and Olympic-bound rifle shooter Anjum Moudgil were on Wednesday recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the National Rifles Association of India (NRAI).

SPO-CRI-BCCI-AWARDS BCCI to recommend Mithali, Ashwin for Khel Ratna New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The BCCI has decided to recommend women's cricket great Mithali Raj and premier spinner R Ashwin for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, country's highest sporting honour. SPO-CRI-WTC-POINTS ICC set to award same points for each match won during WTC 2 New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The International Cricket Council (ICC) will award standardised 12 points for every match won during the second World Test Championships cycle which kicks off with the five-match series between India and England in August. SPO-WREST-AWARDS-NOMINATION Olympic-bound Ravi, Deepak nominated for Arjuna along with Anshu and Sarita New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The Wrestling Federation of India has nominated Olympic-bound and World Championship medal-winning wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia for the Arjuna award along with fast-rising Anshu Malik.

SPO-GOLF-AWARD-NOMINATION IGU recommends Shubhankar Sharma for Khel Ratna New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Two-time European Tour winner Shubhankar Sharma has been recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, country's highest sporting honour, by the sport's governing body Indian Golf Union.

SPO-FOOT-AWARDS Chhetri nominated for Khel Ratna, Bala Devi for Arjuna New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Talismanic India captain Sunil Chhetri has been recommended for this year's Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the country's highest sporting honour, by the All India Football Federation.

SPO-CRI-PAK-YOUNIS Didn't step down as batting coach over argument with Hasan Ali, clarifies Younis Karachi, Jun 30 (PTI) Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan has rejected reports that he stepped down as the national team's batting coach due to an argument with batsman Hasan Ali but also declined to state the exact reasons for his decision citing contractual obligations. SPO-ATH-AFI-PUNIA AFI says its Grievance Committee will look into Punia's demand New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Wednesday said that its Grievance Committee will look into Olympic-bound Seema Punia's demand for a hyperandrogenism test on fellow discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur.

SPO-HOCK-HARDIK I was on verge of giving up my India dream: Hardik Singh Bengaluru, Jun 30 (PTI) Olympic-bound men's hockey team mid-fielder Hardik Singh had almost given up on his India dream and was planning to pursue a club career in the Dutch League before his former drag-flicker uncle Jugraj Singh stepped in to inspire him.

