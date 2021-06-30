Left Menu

Everton appoint Rafael Benitez as its new manager

English Premier League (EPL) club Everton on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Rafael Benitez as the club's new manager.

ANI | London | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:17 IST
Everton appoint Rafael Benitez as its new manager
English Premier League (EPL) club Everton on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Rafael Benitez as the club's new manager. The Spaniard joins the Club on a three-year deal and will commence work with the squad when they return to USM Finch Farm for pre-season training from July 5.

Rafael Benitez in an official release said: "I am delighted to be joining Everton. Throughout this process, I have been greatly impressed by the ambition shown by the senior representatives at the Club and their desire to bring success to this historic club." "I believe this is a club that is going places. I'm determined to play a big part in helping this great club achieve its ambitions," he added.

The appointment of Benitez comes after a robust and wide-reaching recruitment process by the club over the past three weeks - a process that has included multiple interviews with several candidates. Benitez has a hugely impressive track record with the clubs he has managed throughout his career, securing seven major honours including La Liga titles, the Coppa Italia, the FA Cup, the Europa League, and the Champions League during managerial spells in Spain, England, and Italy.

Everton will confirm the staff who will join Duncan Ferguson and Alan Kelly as part of Benitez's backroom team in the coming days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

