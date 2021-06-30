Left Menu

India all out for 221 against England in second women's ODI

PTI | Taunton | Updated: 30-06-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 22:05 IST
India all out for 221 against England in second women's ODI
  • Country:
  • United States

India were all out for 221 against England in the second women's ODI here on Wednesday.

Captain Mithali Raj top-scored with 59 off 92 balls and stitched a 68-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Harmanpreet Kaur (19) to score the bulk of the runs.

Young opener Shafali Verma contributed 44 off 55 balls.

For England, pacer Kate Cross was the most successful bowler with impressive figures of 5/34.

Brief Scores: India: 221 all out in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 59, Shafali Verma 44; Kate Cross 5/34).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021