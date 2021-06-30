India all out for 221 against England in second women's ODI
India were all out for 221 against England in the second women's ODI here on Wednesday.
Captain Mithali Raj top-scored with 59 off 92 balls and stitched a 68-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Harmanpreet Kaur (19) to score the bulk of the runs.
Young opener Shafali Verma contributed 44 off 55 balls.
For England, pacer Kate Cross was the most successful bowler with impressive figures of 5/34.
Brief Scores: India: 221 all out in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 59, Shafali Verma 44; Kate Cross 5/34).
