Scoreboard: 2nd ODI, India Women vs England Women

Scoreboard of the second ODI between Indian women and England women here on Wednesday.

India Women Innings: Smriti Mandhana b Kate Cross 22 Shafali Verma st A Jones b Ecclestone 44 Jemimah Rodrigues c K Brunt b Kate Cross 8 Mithali Raj run out (Sophia Dunkley/A Jones) 59 Harmanpreet Kaur c and b Kate Cross 19 Deepti Sharma c Sophia Dunkley b Kate Cross 5 Sneh Rana c H Knight b Kate Cross 5 Taniya Bhatia c A Jones b Ecclestone 2 Shikha Pandey c A Jones b N Sciver 2 Jhulan Goswami not out 19 Poonam Yadav b Ecclestone 10 Extras: (B-6, LB-5, W-13, NB-1) 26 Total: (10 wkts, 50 Overs) 221 Fall of Wickets: 56-1, 76-2, 77-3, 145-4, 160-5, 168-6, 178-7, 181-8, 192-9, 221-10 Bowler: Katherine Brunt 10-0-55-0, Anya Shrubsole 8-1-31-0, Sophie Ecclestone 10-2-33-3, Kate Cross 10-0-34-5, Natalie Sciver 7-0-27-1, Sarah Glenn 5-0-29-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

