Left Menu

Scoreboard: 2nd ODI, India Women vs England Women

PTI | Taunton | Updated: 30-06-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 22:16 IST
Scoreboard: 2nd ODI, India Women vs England Women
  • Country:
  • United States

Scoreboard of the second ODI between Indian women and England women here on Wednesday.

India Women Innings: Smriti Mandhana b Kate Cross 22 Shafali Verma st A Jones b Ecclestone 44 Jemimah Rodrigues c K Brunt b Kate Cross 8 Mithali Raj run out (Sophia Dunkley/A Jones) 59 Harmanpreet Kaur c and b Kate Cross 19 Deepti Sharma c Sophia Dunkley b Kate Cross 5 Sneh Rana c H Knight b Kate Cross 5 Taniya Bhatia c A Jones b Ecclestone 2 Shikha Pandey c A Jones b N Sciver 2 Jhulan Goswami not out 19 Poonam Yadav b Ecclestone 10 Extras: (B-6, LB-5, W-13, NB-1) 26 Total: (10 wkts, 50 Overs) 221 Fall of Wickets: 56-1, 76-2, 77-3, 145-4, 160-5, 168-6, 178-7, 181-8, 192-9, 221-10 Bowler: Katherine Brunt 10-0-55-0, Anya Shrubsole 8-1-31-0, Sophie Ecclestone 10-2-33-3, Kate Cross 10-0-34-5, Natalie Sciver 7-0-27-1, Sarah Glenn 5-0-29-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021