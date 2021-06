Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Thursday

Order of play on the two showcourts on the fourth day of the Wimbledon championships on Thursday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Anna Blinkova (Russia) Elena Vesnina (Russia) v 20-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

6-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v Richard Gasquet (France) COURT ONE (1200)

Alex Bolt (Australia) v 29-Cameron Norrie (Britain) Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v 2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

12-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Sorana Cirstea (Romania) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

