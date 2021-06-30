Sports News Roundup: Berrettini continues winning run on grass; Naser to miss Olympics after CAS issues two-year ban and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Putin hosts Russians heading to Tokyo without flag, anthem

President Vladimir Putin hosted Russian athletes heading to the Tokyo Olympics at the Kremlin on Wednesday, wishing them medals and vowing to protect their rights as they are set to compete without their flag and anthem because of doping sanctions. Russian athletes are barred from competing at major international events, including the Olympics, with their flag and anthem until late 2022. More than 330 Russians will compete in Tokyo under the name "ROC", an acronym for the Russian Olympic Committee.

Tokyo may extend coronavirus curbs into Games period -media

Japan is considering an extension of two weeks to a month for coronavirus prevention measures in Tokyo and other areas, Japanese media said on Wednesday, with less than a month left until the opening of the summer Olympics. Japan's capital and other areas are under a 'quasi' state of emergency set to be lifted on July 12, but a recent uptick in infections has officials concerned and could affect the number of spectators allowed into Olympics venues.

Tennis-Berrettini continues winning run on grass

Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini continued his winning run on grass with a confident display against Guido Pella of Argentina to roll into the second round of Wimbledon with a 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-0 victory on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Italian arrived at the grasscourt Grand Slam brimming with confidence having won the title at Queen's and was one of the many players yet to play their first round due to rain interruptions on the first two days.

Tennis-Kyrgios wins shootout with Humbert to reach round two

Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios marked his long-awaited return to action by completing a 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-1 9-7 win over Ugo Humbert on Wednesday in match held over from the previous evening. Play was suspended at 3-3 in the deciding set at 11pm on Tuesday after 21st seed Humbert had led by two sets to one.

Tennis-Clinical Djokovic glides past Anderson into third round

Top seed Novak Djokovic clinically dispatched big-serving South African Kevin Anderson 6-3 6-3 6-3 on Wednesday to glide ominously into the Wimbledon third round. Defending champion Djokovic, bidding for a sixth Wimbledon and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, was imperious during a grasscourt masterclass on Centre Court.

Cycling-Tension and stress make Tour de France crashes inevitable

Professional riders have been asking for safer conditions on the Tour de France but the nature of their sport makes it almost impossible to avoid tumbles and injuries as tension and stress are at their highest on the biggest cycling event in the world. After just five days of racing, the Tour peloton is battered and bruised after countless crashes wreaked havoc on the race, triggering a protest from the riders.

Tennis-Svitolina battles past Van Uytvanck in Wimbledon opener

World number five Elina Svitolina was made to work hard in a tight first-round match at Wimbledon on Wednesday as the Ukrainian sealed a 6-3 2-6 6-3 victory over unseeded Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck. The pair traded breaks at the start of their second career meeting before Svitolina gained the upper hand following a tight game to go 4-2 up and the third seed held off a late fightback to claim the first set.

29 former first-round picks selected for All-Star Futures Game

Former Colorado Rockies players Vinny Castilla and LaTroy Hawkins will manage the 2021 All-Star Futures Game, scheduled for July 11 at Coors Field in Denver and featuring 29 former first-round draft picks. The game featuring up-and-coming major leaguers has been a staple of MLB All-Star Game festivities since 1999. The rosters were announced Wednesday.

Tennis-Wimbledon defends 'slippery' courts after Serena injury

Wimbledon organisers on Wednesday defended the state of the grasscourts after concerns from players that the lawns are too slippery. Seven-times champion Serena Williams was forced to retire from her first-round match on Tuesday after appearing to slip and injuring her leg in the opening set against Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Centre Court.

Athletics-Naser to miss Olympics after CAS issues two-year ban

Bahrain's world 400 metres champion Salwa Eid Naser will miss the Tokyo Olympics after being given a two-year ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday for an anti-doping violation by missing out-of-competition tests. Sport's highest court, however, said that the Nigerian-born 23-year-old would not be stripped of her results from the 2019 world championships as it had sufficient evidence that she did not gain from doping practices then.

