Soccer-Tottenham name former Wolves boss Nuno as new manager

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 00:56 IST
Tottenham Hotspur have named Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager after the Portuguese left Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of last season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Nuno left Wolves after four seasons where they achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2018 after a six-year absence and retained their status as a top flight side over three seasons.

