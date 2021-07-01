Left Menu

Golf-Thomas, Nelly Korda to lead eight-member U.S. team at Olympics

Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau -- ranked two to five in the Olympic Golf Rankings behind Spaniard Jon Rahm -- made the cut last week. The top 15 ranked men and women are eligible for the Olympics with a maximum of four athletes from each country.

Golfers Justin Thomas and Nelly Korda are set to lead the American charge at the Tokyo Olympics next month after USA Golf on Wednesday confirmed the eight athletes taking part. Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau -- ranked two to five in the Olympic Golf Rankings behind Spaniard Jon Rahm -- made the cut last week.

The top 15 ranked men and women are eligible for the Olympics with a maximum of four athletes from each country. DeChambeau took the fourth and final spot after world number two Dustin Johnson said in March that he would not compete in the men's tournament as he wanted to focus on the British Open and the PGA Tour.

Korda, ranked number one in the Olympic Golf Ranking, is joined by Danielle Kang (fifth), Lexi Thompson (ninth) and her sister Jessica Korda (13th). "Team USA will again have the largest contingent of players in the Olympic golf competition with eight of golf's stars giving the United States a strong chance at reaching the podium," USA Golf executive director Andy Levinson said.

Thompson is the only player who participated in the 2016 event in Rio when golf made a return to the Olympics for just the second time since 1904. The men's competition will take place from July 29-Aug. 1 while the women compete on Aug. 4-7 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan.

