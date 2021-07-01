Tennis-Fourth seed Kenin dumped out in second round

Left Menu

American Sofia Kenin became the highest women's seed to fall so far at Wimbledon as she suffered a 6-2 6-4 second-round defeat at the hands of compatriot Madison Brengle on Wednesday. The 2020 Australian Open champion Kenin, seeded four, never got going on a cool Court Two and lasted only 45 minutes against the 31-year-old. Swiatek made light work of a tricky first round against the 2010 runner-up, winning 6-1 6-3.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 02:04 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 02:02 IST
American Sofia Kenin became the highest women's seed to fall so far at Wimbledon as she suffered a 6-2 6-4 second-round defeat at the hands of compatriot Madison Brengle on Wednesday.

The 2020 Australian Open champion Kenin, seeded four, never got going on a cool Court Two and lasted only 45 minutes against the 31-year-old. Several other Grand Slam champions avoided early exits though on the slick lawns.

Former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza maintained her dominant form as she reached the third round with 6-1 6-4 win over Dutchwoman Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove. Muguruza, winner in 2017, has dropped six games so far.

Last year's French Open champion Iga Swiatek, seeded seven, got the better of 36-year-old Russian Vera Zvonareva. Swiatek made light work of a tricky first round against the 2010 runner-up, winning 6-1 6-3.

