Tennis-American Kenin says not going to Olympics

Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin became the latest player to rule herself out of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. "I'm not playing the Olympics. That was a difficult decision, but I spoke and discussed that with my agents," the American, who won in Melbourne in 2020, said after losing to compatriot Madison Brengle in the Wimbledon second round.

"I couldn't take anyone with me, and I definitely wanted to have someone. I love the Olympics. It was a tough one." Rafa Nadal, Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Dominic Thiem have also said they will not be at the Games.

