Left Menu

Tennis-American Kenin says not going to Olympics

Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin became the latest player to rule herself out of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. "I'm not playing the Olympics. I love the Olympics.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-07-2021 02:18 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 02:08 IST
Tennis-American Kenin says not going to Olympics
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin became the latest player to rule herself out of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. "I'm not playing the Olympics. That was a difficult decision, but I spoke and discussed that with my agents," the American, who won in Melbourne in 2020, said after losing to compatriot Madison Brengle in the Wimbledon second round.

"I couldn't take anyone with me, and I definitely wanted to have someone. I love the Olympics. It was a tough one." Rafa Nadal, Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Dominic Thiem have also said they will not be at the Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global
4
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021