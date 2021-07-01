Soccer-Athletico go second in Serie A with 4-1 win over Fluminense

Athletico Paranaense moved into second place in Brazil’s Serie A on Wednesday when they recovered from losing a second-minute goal to win 4-1 away against Fluminense. Fluminense goalkeeper Marcos Felipe could not stop a shot from Richard from squirming under his body after 25 minutes and he could only watch as a 30-metre rocket from Vitinho put Athletico ahead after 73 minutes.

Ze Ivaldo made it 3-1 with a header three minutes later and a penalty from Nikao in the final minute completed the scoring and lifted Athletico to 16 points, a point behind leaders Bragantino in the table. Fluminense are in ninth, with 10 points.

