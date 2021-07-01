Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Canadian boxer wins battle to compete in Tokyo

Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold said on Wednesday that her dream to compete in the Tokyo Olympics was "intact" after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that qualification criteria must accommodate women who were pregnant or had given birth. After qualifying events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to use results from three tournaments over an 11-month period between 2018 and 2019 to determine Tokyo boxing berths.

Olympics-Semenya’s Tokyo bid ends as qualifying deadline passes

Caster Semenya again failed to achieve the Olympic qualifying time for the women’s 5000m when she finished fourth at a meeting in Liege on Wednesday, but she would not have been included in South Africa’s team for the Tokyo Games even if she had. Athletics South Africa said Semenya had missed the deadline for Olympic entries, which was on Tuesday, and they were told by governing body World Athletics that no exceptions would be allowed.

Olympics-Putin hosts Russians heading to Tokyo without flag, anthem

President Vladimir Putin hosted Russian athletes heading to the Tokyo Olympics at the Kremlin on Wednesday, wishing them medals and vowing to protect their rights as they are set to compete without their flag and anthem because of doping sanctions. Russian athletes are barred from competing at major international events, including the Olympics, with their flag and anthem until late 2022. More than 330 Russians will compete in Tokyo under the name "ROC", an acronym for the Russian Olympic Committee.

Tennis-Venus follows Serena out of Wimbledon

A day after sister Serena endured a heart-breaking Wimbledon exit after suffering an injury in the first round, Venus Williams also bowed out of the singles on Wednesday. Venus, aged 41 and playing in her 90th Grand Slam tournament, pushed Tunisian 21st seed Ons Jabeur hard in the opening set but eventually succumbed to a 7-5 6-0 defeat.

Tennis-Djokovic on a mission as he glides past Anderson

Top seed Novak Djokovic has begun Wimbledon like a man on a mission, which considering the history the Serb is trying to create should come as no surprise. The 34-year-old described his 6-3 6-3 6-3 second-round win over twice Grand Slam runner-up Kevin Anderson as "almost flawless" and no one on Centre Court would disagree.

Tennis-Svitolina battles past Van Uytvanck in Wimbledon opener

World number five Elina Svitolina was made to work hard in a tight first-round match at Wimbledon on Wednesday as the Ukrainian sealed a 6-3 2-6 6-3 victory over unseeded Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck. The pair traded breaks at the start of their second career meeting before Svitolina gained the upper hand following a tight game to go 4-2 up and the third seed held off a late fightback to claim the first set.

Tennis-Wimbledon defends 'slippery' courts after Serena injury

Wimbledon organisers on Wednesday defended the state of the grasscourts after concerns from players that the lawns are too slippery. Seven-times champion Serena Williams was forced to retire from her first-round match on Tuesday after appearing to slip and injuring her leg in the opening set against Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Centre Court.

Tennis-Murray pulls off Oscar-winning performance to keep alive Wimbledon dreams

Andy Murray appeared down and out on Wednesday but he was back doing what he likes best at Wimbledon, picking himself up and dusting himself down as he roared to a 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-2 second-round win over little-known German qualifier Oscar Otte. Before Wednesday, Murray had never lost a Grand Slam match to a player ranked as low as number 151 Otte and he had never been beaten before the third round at the All England Club.

Golf-Thomas, Nelly Korda to lead eight-member U.S. team at Olympics

Golfers Justin Thomas and Nelly Korda are set to lead the American charge at the Tokyo Olympics next month after USA Golf on Wednesday confirmed the eight athletes taking part. Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau -- ranked two to five in the Olympic Golf Rankings behind Spaniard Jon Rahm -- made the cut last week.

Tennis-Fourth seed Kenin dumped out in second round

American Sofia Kenin became the highest women's seed to fall so far at Wimbledon as she suffered a 6-2 6-4 second-round defeat at the hands of compatriot Madison Brengle on Wednesday. The 2020 Australian Open champion Kenin, seeded four, never got going on a cool Court Two and lasted only 45 minutes against the experienced 31-year-old who has matched her best run here.

