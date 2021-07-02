Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Norway's Warholm breaks 400 meters hurdles world record; Soccer-Fulham name Silva as new head coach on a three-year deal and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Norway's Warholm breaks 400 meters hurdles world record

Norway's Karsten Warholm broke Kevin Young's 29-year-old 400m hurdles world record when he completed the race in 46.70 seconds in front of his home fans at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo on Thursday. Warholm beat 1992 Olympic champion Young's mark of 46.78secs, which was set four years before the Norwegian was born and was the longest-standing record in men's track.

Soccer-Fulham name Silva as new head coach on a three-year deal

Fulham has appointed former Everton manager Marco Silva as their new head coach on a three-year contract to replace Scott Parker, the English Championship (second-tier) club said. Silva, 43, guided Everton to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League in his first season in 2018 but was sacked by the Merseyside club in December the following year after a 5-2 defeat by city rivals Liverpool.

Tennis-Federer gets his sparkle back as the sun shines at Wimbledon

The sun finally came out at Wimbledon on Thursday and eight-time champion Roger Federer got his old sparkle back on Centre Court to eclipse Richard Gasquet and move serenely into round three. It was not quite vintage Federer, but the 7,500 fans packed around his favorite court did not care as the Swiss gave them plenty to ooh and aah about in a 7-6(1) 6-1 6-4 victory.

Raptors' Jalen Harris banned one year for drug violation

Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris has been dismissed and disqualified from the NBA for violating terms of the anti-drug program, the league announced Thursday. Harris is able to apply for reinstatement in one year.

Rugby-All Black Clarke misses out on Olympic selection

All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke has missed out on selection for New Zealand's Olympic rugby sevens squad, with coach Clark Laidlaw citing a lack of experience and match practice in the format. The explosive 22-year-old, who lit up the All Blacks in his debut season last year, opted out of the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition and the start of the international season to try out for Tokyo.

Tennis-No escape from the spotlight for Osaka at Tokyo Games

As one of Japan's best gold medal prospects, Naomi Osaka can expect the spotlight to shine brightly on her for the duration of her stay at the Tokyo Olympics. There is, however, one big problem with that scenario. The soft-spoken and self-confessed introvert does not particularly like being in the spotlight - hence how she copes with the intense pressure and all the fanfare that will no doubt surround her while she competes at a home Olympics remains to be seen.

Athletics-U.S. sprinter Richardson tests positive for cannabis could miss Olympics - sources

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has tested positive for cannabis, sources have told Reuters, and she is unlikely to get the chance to challenge for the Olympic 100 meters title in Tokyo later this month. According to one source familiar with the matter, the positive test came at the U.S. Olympic trials last month where Richardson established herself as a gold medal contender by winning the 100m in 10.86 seconds.

Tennis-Australia's Kyrgios undecided on Tokyo Games, two days after named in team

Two days after being named in Australia's Olympic tennis team, Nick Kyrgios said he was "tossing up options" and may opt-out of the Tokyo Games due to COVID-19 restrictions. Kyrgios, who snubbed the 2016 Rio Games amid a feud with Australia's chef de mission, has entered the Atlanta Open, which clashes with the Olympic tennis tournament.

Tennis-Shapovalov seeks a taste of Centre Court against battle-scarred idol Murray

Denis Shapovalov lifted the Wimbledon boys' trophy when Andy Murray reclaimed the men's crown in 2016 and the Canadian will realize his childhood dream on Friday when he makes his Centre Court debut against the home favorite in the third round. While grass has always been his favorite surface, Shapovalov has so far struggled to make any lasting impression on turf. His job has also been made difficult by a pesky pollen allergy, which flares up on the lush green courts.

Olympics-Tokyo organizers lean toward banning spectators from night events - newspaper

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics are leaning towards banning spectators from night-time events and large-scale venues, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday, amid persistent worries about the spread of COVID-19. Polls show a majority of Japanese continue to oppose holding the Olympics given warnings from health experts that it could unleash another wave of infections even as new, more potent variants of the virus emerge. The Games are scheduled to start on July 23, after a year's delay due to the pandemic.

