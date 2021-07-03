Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Korda too good for Britain's Evans as he reaches last 16; Soccer-Italy edge Belgium in thriller to reach Euro 2020 semis and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Korda too good for Britain's Evans as he reaches last 16

Wimbledon main draw debutant Sebastian Korda reached the last 16 on Friday with an impressive 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory over British number one Dan Evans on Centre Court. A few days after his older sister Nelly won the women's PGA Championship to become the world's top-ranked golfer, Korda maintained a fine family tradition with a superb display.

Soccer-Italy edge Belgium in thriller to reach Euro 2020 semis

Italy reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals with a thrilling 2-1 win over Belgium as first-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne settled a gripping encounter against the number one-ranked team in the world on Friday. Barella fired the opener after 31 minutes before Insigne's wonderful curling strike doubled Italy's advantage on the brink of halftime.

Olympics-Polish speed climber has dog for company in quest for glory

Aleksandra Miroslaw is feeling the weight of expectation as the only Polish climber to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics but her preparations have been near faultless thanks to her puppy. Miroslaw, who won her two world titles in speed climbing, is not alone in her quest for an Olympic gold medal -- dog Loki makes sure her concentration levels never dip during training sessions, always keeping her on her toes.

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer on leave amid sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer was placed on seven-day administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Friday in the wake of allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "MLB's investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing," Major League Baseball said in a statement. "While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately. MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department's active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time."

Tennis-Shapovalov ends Murray's run at Wimbledon

This time not even Centre Court's roof could rescue Andy Murray as the home favourite and two-time champion's dream of a deep Wimbledon run were crushed by Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the third round on Friday. Twice this week the 34-year-old Murray had rolled back the years with late-night wins under the roof, but Shapovalov proved a step too far as the 22-year-old left-hander dished out an emphatic 6-4 6-2 6-2 beating.

NHL-Tampa Bay on cusp of Stanley Cup repeat after win over Montreal

The defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Friday to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the National Hockey League's best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final. Tyler Johnson scored a pair of goals while Jan Rutta, Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov and Blake Coleman also tallied as the Lightning moved one win away from becoming only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in the last quarter-century.

Golf-Matsuyama tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from PGA Tour event

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, the PGA Tour said on Friday. The Japanese world No. 18 played the opening round on Thursday with six-times major champion Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler and shot an even-par 70 at Detroit Golf Club that left him seven shots back of the leader.

Tennis-Mercurial Kyrgios happy to be 'relatable' entertainer than tennis god

Wimbledon is Nick Kyrgios' first tournament since the Australian Open and only his third since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Tour last year but the unseeded showman has hardly shown signs of rust after storming into the third round. Kyrgios' match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime will be only his ninth of the year but he sent out a warning when he ousted 21st seed Ugo Humbert in the first round in what was the Australian's first match on grass in two years.

Athletics-Richardson ban reignites debate on cannabis rules in sport

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson's one-month ban on Friday after her positive test for cannabis has reignited the debate about the logic behind the drug's inclusion on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) banned list. Richardson was among the favourites to win gold in the 100 metres at this year's Tokyo Olympics but her positive test for a banned substance, which the 21-year-old said she used to deal with the death of her mother, crushed those dreams.

Soccer-Elvis the pig predicts England will win Euro quarter-final

A Visayan warty pig named Elvis at Bristol Zoo Gardens has predicted that England will beat Ukraine in their European Championship quarter-final. Elvis and his fellow West Country pig, Polly, had correctly predicted England would beat Germany in Tuesday's game of the last-16 knockout stage, by choosing to eat from a box marked with the Cross of St George.

