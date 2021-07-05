Sports News Roundup: Pirates snap Brewers' 11-game winning streak with 2-0 win; Soccer-Spurs want captain Kane to stay, says director Paratici and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Pirates snap Brewers' 11-game winning streak with 2-0 win

Kevin Newman homered and left-hander Tyler Anderson pitched seven shutout innings Sunday as the Pittsburgh Pirates not only snapped their six-game losing streak but also halted the visiting Milwaukee Brewers' 11-game winning streak with a 2-0 victory. Anderson (4-8), who often has been the victim of poor run support, got enough this time as he held Milwaukee to three hits, with two walks and six strikeouts.

Soccer-Spurs want captain Kane to stay, says director Paratici

Tottenham Hotspur want captain Harry Kane to stay at the club, their new managing director of football Fabio Paratici said, as speculation about the striker's future continues. Kane, who is valued at over 100 million pounds ($138.26 million), is currently at the European Championship with England, having scored three goals to lead them to the semi-finals where they will play Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday.

Olympics-Japan selects basketball player Hachimura, wrestler Susaki as flagbearers

Japan has selected basketball player Rui Hachimura and wrestler Yui Susaki as joint flagbearers for the Tokyo Olympics, organisers said on Monday, placing representatives of a younger, more diverse generation of Japanese at the head of its national team. Hachimura, 23, was raised in Japan as the child of a Japanese mother and Beninese father and plays for the NBA's Washington Wizards.

MLB roundup: Dodgers complete season sweep of Nationals

Matt Beaty homered and Max Muncy had two doubles and three RBIs as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers completed a four-game series sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 5-1 victory on Sunday. David Price (4-0) pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Dodgers, who extended their winning streak to a season-high nine games.

Rugby Union-Seven-try England beat U.S. 43-29

England scored seven tries - but conceded a worrying four - as a virtual reserve team beat a spirited United States 43-29 in an entertaining though somewhat ragged Twickenham clash on Sunday. England were without 13 players on Lions duty and several others being rested, and starting with eight debutants, they led 26-3 at halftime after two tries for Joe Cokanasiga and one each for Sam Underhill and Ollie Lawrence.

Baker wins 100m in Stockholm, Duplantis delights home crowd

American Ronnie Baker won a tight 100 metres race at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting on Sunday and heads to his first Olympics in Tokyo as a leading medal contender. Baker, 27, clocked 10.03 seconds, edging out Italian Marcell Jacobs by 0.02 seconds with Britain's CJ Ujah third in 10.10.

Shohei Ohtani a two-way All-Star as pitchers, reserves unveiled

Los Angeles Angels two-way standout Shohei Ohtani made history Sunday by becoming the first player to be selected to the All-Star team as both a position player and a pitcher. Ohtani was voted in as the American League's starting designated hitter by the fans in balloting announced Thursday. Three days later, when reserves and pitchers were announced, he was selected as one of the AL's pitchers for the July 13 All-Star Game in Denver.

Tennis-Wimbledon to have maximum capacity crowds from quarter-finals onwards

Wimbledon will have capacity crowds from the singles quarter-finals onwards as COVID-19 restrictions on attendances are relaxed, the All England Club announced on Sunday. Attendances have been capped at 50% since the start of the tournament last Monday although next weekend's finals were to rise to 100% on the 15,000-capacity Centre Court.

Olympics-Australia confirm team of 472 for Tokyo

Australia will take 472 athletes to the Tokyo Olympics, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced on Monday, the country's second largest team for an overseas Summer Games. Some of the 254 women and 218 men who will compete in 33 sports are already in Japan making their final preparations for the Games, which were postponed for a year because of the global health crisis.

Basketball-Czechs join trio in clinching Olympic berths

The Czech Republic became the last team to seal a berth in the Tokyo Olympics men's basketball tournament after blowing away Greece 97-72 in the final of their qualifying event on Sunday. Patrik Auda led the charge with 20 points as the Czechs, who stunned tournament hosts Canada 103-101 in Saturday's thrilling semi-final, will join holders the United States, France, and Iran in Group A at the July 23 to Aug. 8 Olympics.

