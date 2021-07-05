Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day seven

Highlights of day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT): 1155 SABALENKA SURVIVES RYBAKINA SCARE Second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus overcame a mid-match wobble to beat Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 6-3 4-6 6-3 and reach her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 17:30 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day seven
Highlights of day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT): 1155 SABALENKA SURVIVES RYBAKINA SCARE

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus overcame a mid-match wobble to beat Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 6-3 4-6 6-3 and reach her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final. 1150 JABEUR POWERS PAST SWIATEK

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur rallied from a set down to beat 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7 6-1 6-1. The 26-year-old becomes the first Arab player to make quarter-finals at Wimbledon since Egypt's Ismail El Shafei in 1974. READ MORE:

1005 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY Play on the seventh day of Wimbledon began under cloudy skies, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66 Fahrenheit).

The grasscourt Grand Slam's last "Manic Monday" began with seventh seed Iga Swiatek's fourth-round clash against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on Court Two. Men's top seed Novak Djokovic faces Chile's Cristian Garin on Centre Court later, while American teenager Coco Gauff and 20-times Grand Slam champion Roger Federer are also in action.

(Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

