Sports News Roundup: Aaron Rodgers: Mental health was offseason priority; Tennis-Golden oldie Federer weathers Sonego storm to reach quarters and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Aaron Rodgers: Mental health was an offseason priority

Aaron Rodgers, the center of months-long speculation about where he might play the next NFL season, says he centered his offseason on himself and not the identity of his employee. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, speaking Monday before playing in a nationally televised golf exhibition, said that he is devoting much of his attention to his mental health.

Tennis-Golden oldie Federer weathers Sonego storm to reach quarters

A sudden downpour is rarely a welcome sight at Wimbledon. Hence spare a thought for Italian Lorenzo Sonego who on his Centre Court debut found himself break point down at 5-5 in the first set of his fourth-round showdown with Roger Federer when a cloudburst sent the players scurrying back to the locker room.

NHL-Montreal beat Tampa Bay to keep alive Stanley Cup hopes

Montreal netminder Carey Price kept alive his team's slim hopes of winning the Stanley Cup as the Canadiens emerged with a 3-2 overtime victory over the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Four on Monday. Price made 32 saves, including several key stops in overtime, before Josh Anderson's second goal of the game sealed victory for the Canadiens, who now trail Tampa Bay 3-1 in the NHL's best-of-seven championship series.

Soccer-Brazil beat Peru 1-0 to move into Copa America final

Brazil reached the Copa America final after a first-half goal from Lucas Paqueta -- his second in two games -- gave them a 1-0 win over Peru on Monday. The host nation will play the winner of Tuesday's other semi-final between Argentina and Colombia in the title decider at the Maracana stadium on Saturday.

Tennis-Barty survives Krejcikova test to finally reach Wimbledon quarters

The serve was not at full throttle and the strokes were often rather wayward but that did not stop Ash Barty from reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time with a 7-5 6-3 win over French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova on Monday. Long tipped as a future Wimbledon champion, the Australian world No. 1 has had to wait nine long years since making her debut in 2012 to finally put herself in the last-eight mix at the grasscourt major.

Tennis-British teenager Raducanu's run over as she quits against Tomljanovic

British teenager Emma Raducanu's fairytale Wimbledon debut ended in distressing circumstances as she was forced to retire against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic after suffering breathing difficulties in the fourth round on Monday. The 18-year-old wildcard, ranked 338 in the world, went toe-to-toe with the experienced Tomljanovic in a brutal first set full of intense baseline exchanges.

Olympics-Tokyo Games spectacle at risk of a further downgrade from pandemic

Japan is looking at barring all but VIP spectators at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, a newspaper said on Tuesday, another downgrade for Games that have their pomp and public spectacle overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. Once promoted as an extravaganza to showcase Japan to the world, the Games appear in danger of taking place largely out of public view in a country closed to foreign tourists due to the pandemic.

Olympics-Born to ride, Springsteen named to U.S. show jumping team

Jessica Springsteen, daughter of rocker Bruce Springsteen, was named to the Tokyo Olympic show jumping team USA Equestrian said on Monday. Springsteen and her 12-year-old stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve will be part of a four-member squad that also includes McLain Ward, Kent Farrington, and Laura Kraut.

Tennis-History-making Jabeur faces Sabalenka in last eight full of surprises

Ons Jabeur is setting new benchmarks for Arab women on the tour this season and will look to continue her fairytale run at Wimbledon when she meets second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. Jabeur, the Tunisian number 21 seed, came back from losing four games in a row in the opening set to overpower 2020 French Open champion, Iga Swiatek, in Monday's last-16 encounter.

Parents and teachers gauge risks for children attending Tokyo Games

Olympic organizers have capped the number of spectators allowed into venues but will offer Japanese students special access under a program that would let hundreds of thousands of children see the world's best athletes compete. Tickets are cheap and COVID-19 countermeasures are in place. Many schools, however, have already pulled out, and others are still on the fence, awaiting more information.

