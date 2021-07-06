Sports News Roundup: Aaron Rodgers: Mental health was offseason priority; Motor racing-2021 Australian F1 Grand Prix and MotoGP race cancelled and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Aaron Rodgers: Mental health was offseason priority

Aaron Rodgers, the center of months-long speculation about where he might play the next NFL season, says he centered his offseason on himself and not the identity of his employee. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, speaking Monday before playing in a nationally televised golf exhibition, said that he is devoting much of his attention to his mental health.

Motor racing-2021 Australian F1 Grand Prix and MotoGP race cancelled

The Australian Grand Prix has been axed for the second year in a row with the 21st round of the Formula One championship a victim of the country's tight border controls, organisers said on Tuesday. "We regret to announce that the 2021 Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to restrictions and logistical challenges relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," organisers said in a statement of the Nov. 21 race.

Tennis-Golden oldie Federer weathers Sonego storm to reach quarters

A sudden downpour is rarely a welcome sight at Wimbledon. Hence spare a thought for Italian Lorenzo Sonego who on his Centre Court debut found himself break point down at 5-5 in the first set of his fourth round showdown with Roger Federer when a cloudburst sent the players scurrying back to the locker room.

NHL-Montreal beat Tampa Bay to keep alive Stanley Cup hopes

Montreal netminder Carey Price kept alive his team's slim hopes of winning the Stanley Cup as the Canadiens emerged with a 3-2 overtime victory over the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Four on Monday. Price made 32 saves, including several key stops in overtime, before Josh Anderson's second goal of the game sealed victory for the Canadiens, who now trail Tampa Bay 3-1 in the NHL's best-of-seven championship series.

Soccer-Brazil beat Peru 1-0 to move into Copa America final

Brazil reached the Copa America final after a first-half goal from Lucas Paqueta -- his second in two games -- gave them a 1-0 win over Peru on Monday. The host nation will play the winner of Tuesday's other semi-final between Argentina and Colombia in the title decider at the Maracana stadium on Saturday.

Tennis-British teenager Raducanu's run over as she quits against Tomljanovic

British teenager Emma Raducanu's fairytale Wimbledon debut ended in distressing circumstances as she was forced to retire against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic after suffering breathing difficulties in the fourth round on Monday. The 18-year-old wildcard, ranked 338 in the world, went toe-to-toe with the experienced Tomljanovic in a brutal first set full of intense baseline exchanges.

Olympics-Tokyo Games spectacle at risk of further downgrade from pandemic

Japan is looking at barring all but VIP spectators at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, a newspaper said on Tuesday, another downgrade for Games that have their pomp and public spectacle overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. Once promoted as an extravaganza to showcase Japan to the world, the Games appear in danger of taking place largely out of public view in a country closed to foreign tourists due to the pandemic.

China on course to send record number of athletes to COVID-hit Olympics

China is expected to send more than 400 athletes to the Tokyo Olympic Games, Chinese state media reported on Tuesday, on track to renew a record set at Rio 2016 despite a coronavirus pandemic that has already delayed the Games by a year. The Games are set to open on July 23 in the face of worries that an influx of tens of thousands of people from around the world could trigger another wave of infections.

Olympics-Born to ride, Springsteen named to U.S. show jumping team

Jessica Springsteen, daughter of rocker Bruce Springsteen, was named to the Tokyo Olympic show jumping team USA Equestrian said on Monday. Springsteen and her 12-year-old stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve will be part of a four member squad that also includes McLain Ward, Kent Farrington and Laura Kraut.

MLB roundup: Marlins end Dodgers' winning streak

Jorge Alfaro slugged a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning as the host Miami Marlins beat the Dodgers 5-4 on Monday, snapping Los Angeles' nine-game win streak. David Hess (1-0) earned the win in his Marlins and 2021 major league debut, though he blew a lead in the top of the ninth. He pitched one scoreless inning. Rookie Anthony Bender tossed a scoreless ninth, earning his first career save.

