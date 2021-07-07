Sports News Roundup: Olympics-National records as good as gold for Afghan sprinters in Tokyo; Tennis-Players won't accept strict quarantine for Australian Open again: Tiley and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-National records as good as gold for Afghan sprinters in Tokyo

Afghan sprinters Kimia Yousofi and Sha Mahmood Noorzahi have defied massive odds to be at the Tokyo Olympics, and setting new national records would be as good as gold medals for them, their athletics federation says. The runners, who hold the 100-meter records for Afghan women and men respectively, qualified for Tokyo under the universality quota, which lets a country send its athletes to the Olympics when they don't have anyone eligible to qualify, provided there are slots available.

Tennis-Players won't accept strict quarantine for Australian Open again: Tiley

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said players would be unwilling to go through two weeks of hotel quarantine ahead of next year's Grand Slam but he is confident the tournament will go ahead as scheduled. All players arriving in Australia for the tournament earlier this year had to spend 14 days in quarantine before they were allowed out to play, and those requirements, designed to keep the new coronavirus out of the country, remain in place.

Olympics-Sha'Carri Richardson not selected to U.S. Tokyo relay team

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson will not be selected to the U.S. 4x100-meter relay team for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after she accepted a one-month ban for testing positive for cannabis. The 21-year-old, who streaked to victory in the 100m at the U.S. Olympic trials in June, was expected to be one of the biggest draws at the upcoming Games in Japan.

Tennis-Barty wins Aussie battle to reach Wimbledon semis

World number one Ash Barty outclassed compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Friday and set up a meeting with 2018 champion Angelique Kerber. In the first all-Australian women's Grand Slam quarter-final since the 1980 Wimbledon championships, the 25-year-old Barty produced a calm and composed display on Centre Court.

NFL-Biden praises decision to allow Kinley to attend Bucs' training camp

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday praised the Pentagon's decision to allow former Naval Academy midshipman Cameron Kinley to attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp later this month. Kinley's initial request to delay his military service was denied last month but with the reversal, he will now be able to attend the training camp in the hope of making the team.

Soccer-Italy reach final to continue storming comeback from World Cup failure

Italy reached the Euro 2020 final after edging Spain 4-2 on penalties following a compelling 1-1 draw after extra time on Tuesday, completing a remarkable revival after failing to qualify for the last World Cup. Jorginho coolly rolled the decisive kick past Spain keeper Unai Simon in the semi-final at Wembley after Alvaro Morata had been thwarted by a fine save from Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Dani Olmo had blasted his effort over the bar.

Olympics-Japan considering barring all fans at Olympic events - paper

Japan's government is floating proposals that would ban fans from all events at this month's Olympics, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Wednesday, as officials scramble to address public concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Medical experts have said for weeks that no spectators at the global sporting extravaganza that starts on July 23 would be the least risky option. Organizers have already banned overseas spectators and set a cap on domestic spectators at 50% of capacity, up to 10,000 people, to contain a lingering outbreak of infections.

Soccer-Move over Messi -- Argentina has a new hero

Emiliano Martinez needed only a month to establish himself as Argentina's number one goalkeeper and on Tuesday he became a new national hero by saving three times in a shootout in their Copa America semi-final against Colombia. With the score tied 1-1 after the regulation 90 minutes, the Aston Villa keeper's exploits in the shootout moved Argentina into a mouthwatering Copa America final against hosts and reigning champions Brazil.

Soccer-US women out to reassert dominance, Brazil eye men's title defence

The U.S. women's soccer team is determined to make up for their quarter-final exit in Rio and reassert their dominance at the Tokyo Olympics, while Brazil will aim to repeat as champions in the men's event after ending their long wait for gold in 2016. The United States has won four of the six gold medals since a women's tournament was introduced to the Olympic program at the Atlanta Games in 1996 and as current world champions, they start as clear favorites again.

NBA-Paul leads Suns to win over Bucks in NBA Finals opener

Chris Paul scored 32 points and Deandre Ayton grabbed 19 rebounds as the Phoenix Suns defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 in Game One of the NBA Finals on Tuesday. The Suns got contributions up and down the lineup, with six players scoring in double figures, and made 25 of their 26 free-throw attempts while the Bucks connected on just nine of 16.

