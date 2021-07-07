Sports News Roundup: Shapovalov into Wimbledon semis after outlasting Khachanov; Kerber banking on good Wimbledon vibes in Barty semi-final and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-White House says worthwhile to review rules after Richardson ban

The White House on Wednesday said it may be worthwhile to review anti-doping rules in sport after American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson tested positive for cannabis use. USA Track & Field (USATF) on Tuesday declined to select Richardson to the relay team for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after she accepted a one-month ban for the prohibited substance, which she said she used to cope with the death of her mother.

Olympics-Mills and Campbell named Australia's flag bearers for Tokyo Games

Basketball player Patty Mills will become the first Indigenous Australian to carry the country's flag at the opening ceremony of the Olympics after he was selected for the honour alongside swimmer Cate Campbell on Tuesday. Campbell will be the first female swimmer to be the flag bearer for Australia and the third from the sport following Max Metzker (Moscow 1980) and Andrew "Boy" Charlton (Los Angeles 1932), while Mills is the third basketballer, joining Lauren Jackson (London 2012) and Andrew Gaze (Sydney 2000).

Olympics-Sha'Carri Richardson not selected to U.S. Tokyo relay team

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson will not be selected to the U.S. 4x100-metre relay team for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after she accepted a one-month ban for testing positive for cannabis. The 21-year-old, who streaked to victory in the 100m at the U.S. Olympic trials in June, was expected to be one of the biggest draws at the upcoming Games in Japan.

Tennis-Shapovalov into Wimbledon semis after outlasting Khachanov

Canadian Denis Shapovalov produced a storming finish to beat Karen Khachanov in five sets and reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday, his deepest run at a Grand Slam tournament. The quarter-final seemed to be slipping away from the stylish 22-year-old left-hander when he trailed by two sets to one but he hit back to win 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-1 6-4.

Cycling-Pogacar shows first weakness as Van Aert claims iconic Tour stage win

Tour de France overall leader Tadej Pogacar showed a first sign of weakness in the ascent of the awe-inspiring Mont Ventoux on Wednesday and even though he still extended his advantage, the Slovenian has not yet wrapped up the title. Belgian Wout van Aert claimed a solo win in the 11th stage, a 198.9km trek from Sorgues, while defending champion Pogacar was distanced two kilometres from the top of the second ascent of the moonscaped Ventoux by Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard.

MLB roundup: Phillies outslug Cubs 15-10

Andrew McCutchen drilled a first-inning grand slam, Bryce Harper had five hits and four RBIs and Jean Segura added four hits as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies topped the Cubs 15-10 on Tuesday night, sending Chicago to its 11th straight defeat. McCutchen connected against Jake Arrieta four batters into the game, and the Phillies reached their former teammate for three more runs in the second. Rhys Hoskins, who was 3-for-5 with four RBIs, punctuated that rally with a two-run double.

Olympics-Japan considers ban on Olympic spectators, prepares state of emergency for Tokyo

Japan is considering banning all spectators from the Olympics, several sources told Reuters on Wednesday, with authorities expected to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo to contain coronavirus infections 16 days before the Games begin. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said his government would decide on new measures to stop the spread of the virus on Thursday. Those measures are expected to determine whether spectators can attend Olympic events.

World record as tightrope walkers cross Swedish Arctic valley 600m up

Four German tightrope walkers have set a new world highlining distance record by crossing a 2.1 km-long valley in Swedish lapland on a line suspended at a height of 600 metres. Reuters' video footage showed a barefoot man sway and teeter as he delicately tiptoed across the line between two mountain peaks in a snow-capped valley.

Tennis-Djokovic ends Fucsovics run to reach 10th Wimbledon semi-final

A business-like Novak Djokovic threatened to short-change over 14,000 fans who had forked out 170 pounds ($234) for Wednesday's Centre Court tickets when, after only 19 minutes of action, he stood on the cusp of bagging the first set 6-0. Trailing 0-5 and 15-40 on serve, it seemed like Marton Fucsovics's first foray into a Grand Slam quarter-final would be short and not very sweet.

Tennis-Kerber banking on good Wimbledon vibes in Barty semi-final

Angelique Kerber's Grand Slam resurgence faces its sternest test in her first major semi-final since her Wimbledon triumph three years ago, as the former world number one faces an Australian woman on a mission in Ash Barty on Thursday. The 33-year-old German, who has slid down the world rankings to number 28, came into the grasscourt Grand Slam having won her first title since 2018 at Bad Homburg and has extended her winning run to 10 matches playing near-flawless tennis.

