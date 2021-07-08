Sports News Roundup: Spectators to face Olympic ban as Tokyo declares coronavirus emergency-report; Exclusive: Frustrated by delays, Tokyo 2020 sponsors cancel booths, parties -sources, and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Spectators to face Olympic ban as Tokyo declares coronavirus emergency-report

Olympic organizers are set to ban all spectators from the Games, the Asahi daily said on Thursday, as Japan prepared to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo that will run through its hosting of the event to curb a new wave of coronavirus infections. Organizers were set to formally reach the decision on spectators during five-way talks between key parties on Thursday, the newspaper said, citing people involved in the Games.

Exclusive: Frustrated by delays, Tokyo 2020 sponsors cancel booths, parties -sources

Japanese Olympics sponsors are canceling or scaling back booths and promotional events tied to the Tokyo 2020 Games, frustrated by "very last minute" decisions by organizers and a delay on whether spectators would be allowed, sources told Reuters. The moves by more than a dozen companies, including Canon, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, and Ajinomoto, highlight the delicate situation for sponsors, who have tied themselves to a Games now hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and public opposition.

Olympics-White House recommends rule review after Richardson ban

The White House on Wednesday said it may be worthwhile to review anti-doping rules in the sport after American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson tested positive for cannabis use. USA Track & Field (USATF) on Tuesday declined to select Richardson to the relay team for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after she accepted a one-month ban for the prohibited substance, which she said was to cope with her mother's death.

NHL-Lightning zaps Canada's Stanley Cup dreams

Canada's Stanley Cup drought will continue for at least another year after the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Wednesday to cap a successful National Hockey League title defense and heap more misery on an ice hockey-mad nation. Not since 1993 has a Canada-based franchise lifted Lord Stanley's treasured trophy, and that winless run will extend to a 29th year after the magic ran out on the Canadiens' postseason adventure.

Baseball-Ohtani breaks Matsui's record for home runs by a Japanese player

Los Angeles Angels dual-threat Shohei Ohtani hit his major-league-leading 32nd home run of the season on Wednesday, breaking Hideki Matsui's record for long balls in a single season by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani, who has been electrifying in the batter's box, on the mound, and on the basepaths, crushed a pitch from the Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez over the right-field wall to help his team to a 5-4 victory as the club improved to 44-42.

Olympics-Swimming body FINA says podium protests banned for Tokyo Games

Swimming's world governing body FINA said athletes will be allowed to express their opinions at news conferences and via media channels at the Tokyo Olympics but protests during medal, ceremonies are prohibited. Podium protests have emerged as a controversial issue ahead of the Games with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) deciding to retain a regulation forbidding any kind of "demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda" in venues and other Olympic areas.

Soccer-Police make 20 arrests in London after fans celebrate England's win

London police said they made 20 arrests after fans gathered to celebrate England's 2-1 win over Denmark in Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final. Riot police were on hand as fans celebrated the country reaching their first major final since winning the 1966 World Cup. Traffic came to a standstill at Piccadilly Circus in central London when fans blocked streets and climbed on telephone boxes.

Tennis-Osaka exhorts girls to embrace being 'different'

Japan's Naomi Osaka, a self-confessed introvert who withdrew from the French Open and Wimbledon on mental health grounds, has encouraged girls around the world to embrace what makes them different. Osaka, 23, one of Japan's best gold medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics, used her spot in the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) "Stronger Together" campaign to say the definition of an Olympian is broader than sometimes thought.

Soccer-England into Euros final after ending Danish dream run

England and their long-suffering fans finally have the chance to add another trophy to the 1966 World Cup after they overcame Denmark 2-1 in extra time on Wednesday to reach the European Championship final for the first time. Harry Kane's goal, following up after his penalty had been saved, finally saw off battling Denmark to set up a Sunday showdown against Italy, also looking to shake off the '60s as they seek to win the title they last lifted in 1968.

NHL-Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

The Tampa Bay Lightning became only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champion in the last quarter of a century with a 1-0 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. The Lightning clinched the best-of-seven series 4-1 in front of a packed arena to end a magical run by Montreal, who was Canada's latest hope of ending the ice hockey-mad country's longest Stanley Cup drought.

