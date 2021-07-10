Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Doping-U.S. reported to seek talks on easing cannabis restrictions in sports

The White House will seek a meeting with the world anti-doping body about easing restrictions on athletes' cannabis use, a media report said on Friday, after a positive test for American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson made her ineligible for the Olympic team. The 21-year-old, who was seen as the top contender for the 100 meters gold at the Tokyo Summer Games, in June received a one-month ban.

Japanese official chokes up over ticket cancellations

A Japanese official choked up with tears on Friday as he apologised for the cancellation of Olympic tickets, a moment that crystallised the country's pain at seeing the Tokyo 2020 Games overshadowed by a worsening COVID-19 pandemic. The display of emotion from Hidenori Suzuki, the official in charge of ticket sales for Tokyo 2020, came a day after organisers bowed to political pressure and rising infections in the capital, barring almost all fans from the Games just two weeks before they are due to start.

Olympics-Durant says U.S. men's team wants to honour Bryant in Tokyo

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has said the United States basketball team has Kobe Bryant's DNA embedded in it and will look to honour the Los Angeles Lakers great with their play during this year's Tokyo Olympics. Bryant, a five-times NBA champion and twice Olympic gold medal winner, died https://www.reuters.com/article/us-people-kobe-bryant-idUSKBN1ZP0QW last year aged 41 in a helicopter crash with his daughter and seven others, shocking the world of sport and sending legions of fans into mourning.

Olympics-We all regret no fans at Tokyo Games, says IOC's Bach

The Tokyo Olympics will have a different feel with spectators banned from the venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Friday promised athletes a global digital audience of billions. On Thursday, Tokyo Games organisers decided the July 23- Aug. 8 Olympics would take place without spectators as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the Games.

Tennis-Berrettini says Sunday will be special for Italians

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini says Italians should make sure they have a nice TV for what he promises to be a special Sunday for the sport-mad nation. The 25-year-old will become the first Italian to play in a singles final at the All England Club when he takes on five-time champion Novak Djokovic on Centre Court.

Soccer-Sensational Diaz winner gives Colombia third place in Copa

Luis Diaz scored a second-half double, the second an unstoppable 25-metre strike in injury time, to give Colombia a 3-2 win over Peru on Friday and secure them third place in the Copa America. Yoshimar Yotun put Peru ahead on the stroke of half time when he took Christian Cueva’s pass and lifted it over the advancing goalkeeper.

Tennis-Djokovic tames Shapovalov to reach Wimbledon final

Defending champion Novak Djokovic absorbed a barrage of powerful hitting from Canadian Denis Shapovalov to reach his seventh Wimbledon final on Friday with a 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5 victory that kept the indefatigable Serb on course to write history. The 34-year-old was eclipsed at times by a 22-year-old opponent who lit up an overcast Centre Court.

U.S. Olympic swimmer Michael Andrew won't get vaccinated

Just a few weeks out from the Tokyo Olympics, former 100-meter individual medley world champion Michael Andrew said he will not receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Andrew, 22, is heading to his first Olympic Games with Team USA, where he'll compete in the 100-meter breaststroke, 200-meter individual medley and 50-meter freestyle.

Chiefs' Frank Clark charged with felony possession of assault weapon

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was charged in Los Angeles County with felony possession of an assault weapon on Friday and faces up to three years in prison. Clark was arrested on March 13 after a traffic stop when officers found a firearm and two loaded guns in the car.

Athletics-Cheruiyot puts Olympic disappointment aside to clinch Diamond League win

Reigning world champion Timothy Cheruiyot got sweet redemption after coming up short at Kenya's Olympic team trials last month, winning the men's 1,500m in a world-leading 3 minutes and 28.28 seconds at Friday's Diamond League meet in Monaco. The 25-year-old finished fourth at the Kenyan trials and told reporters his poor performance came after a family tragedy.

