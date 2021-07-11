Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Phillies use big inning to rout BoSox; NFL-Washington Football Team to announce new name, logo in 2022: report and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Phillies use big inning to rout BoSox

Jean Segura opened the game with a home run and added a two-run single during an eight-run eighth inning, leading the Philadelphia Phillies in an 11-2 blowout win over the host Boston Red Sox on Saturday. Segura (3-for-5) paced a 13-hit attack as the Phillies bounced back from an 11-5 loss in Friday's series opener. Alec Bohm hit a two-run homer, and Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins also finished with two RBIs.

NFL-Washington Football Team to announce new name, logo in 2022: report

The Washington Football Team plans to announce its new name and logo in 2022, the Washington Post reported https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/07/10/washington-football-team-future-jason-wright on Saturday, roughly a year after the National Football League (NFL) franchise dropped its previous name after years of outcry.

The club will continue to use its longstanding burgundy and gold colors, team President Jason Wright told the paper. Team owner Dan Snyder previously said the team planned to move into a new stadium in 2027.

Tennis-'You bloody ripper!', Australia hails Barty's Wimbledon triumph

Ash Barty's close friend Casey Dellacqua led the way in typically Australian style as a proud sporting nation woke up to hail its first women's Wimbledon singles champion in 41 years on Sunday. Like much of Australia, former professional Dellacqua stayed up into the early hours to watch Barty beat Karolina Pliskova and end the long wait since her idol Evonne Goolagong claimed the second of her All England Club titles in 1980.

Soccer-Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America, 1st major title in 28 years

Argentina won their first major title in 28 years on Saturday and Lionel Messi finally won his first medal in a blue-and-white shirt when an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil and a record-equalling 15th Copa America. Di Maria, starting for just the second time in the Copa, justified his selection by scoring the opener midway through the first half.

Tennis-Djokovic faces Berrettini hurdle in his leap towards history

The 6-foot-5 frame of Matteo Berrettini will be standing in the way of Novak Djokovic's relentless pursuit of hoarding as many tennis milestones as possible when the two meet in a Wimbledon final where both men will be eyeing the record books. A win against Berrettini at the All England Club will not only see the 34-year-old draw level with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal's record men's haul of 20 major titles, it will also mean he would have completed the third leg towards achieving the Golden Slam. No man has even won the four slams and an Olympic gold in the same year.

Cycling-Mollema claims vintage Tour de France victory with solo raid

Bauke Mollema completed a bold, vintage solo raid to claim his second Tour de France win in 11 participations at the end of the 14th stage, a rough 183.7-km ride from Carcassonne on Saturday. Austrian Patrick Konrad took second place, with Colombia's Sergio Higuita coming home third, both one minute four seconds off the pace.

Soccer-Messi breaks drought, win first major title with Argentina

Lionel Messi was uncharacteristically quiet in Argentina's 1-0 win over Brazil on Saturday but his performance was irrelevant compared to what the victory means – a first major title for Messi in the blue and white of the national side. The Barcelona striker has won the FIFA World Player of the Year a record six times and is widely considered one of the greatest players ever to play the game, alongside Pele and countryman Diego Maradona.

NBA-Bucks aim to turn around Finals momentum in front of hometown crowd

Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are bringing the fight home on Sunday, as Cream City hopes to rise to the top in its first National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals hosting gig in a half century. With a 0-2 deficit in the best-of-seven series, the pressure is on the Bucks to overcome the Phoenix Suns' dominant defense and find their footing before it's too late.

Tennis-Barty emulates idol Goolagong to claim first Wimbledon title

Ash Barty joined an illustrious list of Australian names etched on Wimbledon silverware as she beat Karolina Pliskova in a nerve-shredding final to become the first woman from Down Under to win the singles title for 41 years on Saturday. The 25-year-old world number one looked on course for an embarrassingly easy triumph as Pliskova suffered one of the worst starts ever seen in a Wimbledon final, but eventually needed her best to claim a 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 victory.

Tennis-Mektic and Pavic become first all-Croatian pair to triumph at Wimbledon

Top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic became the first all-Croatian pair to capture a Grand Slam men's doubles title when they outclassed Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4 7-6(5) 2-6 7-5 at Wimbledon on Saturday. On their second championship point, Mektic and Pavic made three unsuccessful attempts to smash the ball away for a winner before a running forehand long from the Spanish-Argentine duo handed the Croatians victory on a floodlit Centre Court.

