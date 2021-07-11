Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Phillies use big inning to rout BoSox; NFL-Washington Football Team to announce new name, logo in 2022: report and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Phillies use big inning to rout BoSox

Jean Segura opened the game with a home run and added a two-run single during an eight-run eighth inning, leading the Philadelphia Phillies in an 11-2 blowout win over the host Boston Red Sox on Saturday. Segura (3-for-5) paced a 13-hit attack as the Phillies bounced back from an 11-5 loss in Friday's series opener. Alec Bohm hit a two-run homer, and Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins also finished with two RBIs.

NFL-Washington Football Team to announce new name, logo in 2022: report

The Washington Football Team plans to announce its new name and logo in 2022, the Washington Post reported https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/07/10/washington-football-team-future-jason-wright on Saturday, roughly a year after the National Football League (NFL) franchise dropped its previous name after years of outcry.

The club will continue to use its longstanding burgundy and gold colors, team President Jason Wright told the paper. Team owner Dan Snyder previously said the team planned to move into a new stadium in 2027.

Soccer-Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America, 1st major title in 28 years

Argentina won their first major title in 28 years on Saturday and Lionel Messi finally won his first medal in a blue-and-white shirt when an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil and a record-equalling 15th Copa America. Di Maria, starting for just the second time in the Copa, justified his selection by scoring the opener midway through the first half.

Soccer-Messi played Copa America final with injury, says coach

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni paid tribute to Lionel Messi on Saturday, praising his team captain and revealing he played in the Copa America win over Brazil with an injury. "If you knew the way that he played in the Copa America you'd love him even more," Scaloni told reporters after Argentina's 1-0 win at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Tennis-Djokovic faces Berrettini hurdle in his leap towards history

The 6-foot-5 frame of Matteo Berrettini will be standing in the way of Novak Djokovic's relentless pursuit of hoarding as many tennis milestones as possible when the two meet in a Wimbledon final where both men will be eyeing the record books. A win against Berrettini at the All England Club will not only see the 34-year-old draw level with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal's record men's haul of 20 major titles, it will also mean he would have completed the third leg towards achieving the Golden Slam. No man has even won the four slams and an Olympic gold in the same year.

Tennis-'Look at her now': Goolagong always knew Barty was Australia's next champion

Australian great Evonne Goolagong said Ash Barty's Wimbledon win on Saturday made her more emotional than her own triumph at the grasscourt major 50 years ago. Barty has been a woman on a mission this year at the All England Club and emulated trailblazer Goolagong, with whom she shares indigenous Australian heritage, by defeating Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in a nervy final on Centre Court.

NBA-Bucks aim to turn around Finals momentum in front of hometown crowd

Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are bringing the fight home on Sunday, as Cream City hopes to rise to the top in its first National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals hosting gig in a half century. With a 0-2 deficit in the best-of-seven series, the pressure is on the Bucks to overcome the Phoenix Suns' dominant defense and find their footing before it's too late.

Tennis-Barty emulates idol Goolagong to claim first Wimbledon title

Ash Barty joined an illustrious list of Australian names etched on Wimbledon silverware as she beat Karolina Pliskova in a nerve-shredding final to become the first woman from Down Under to win the singles title for 41 years on Saturday. The 25-year-old world number one looked on course for an embarrassingly easy triumph as Pliskova suffered one of the worst starts ever seen in a Wimbledon final, but eventually needed her best to claim a 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 victory.

Tennis-Mektic and Pavic become first all-Croatian pair to triumph at Wimbledon

Top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic became the first all-Croatian pair to capture a Grand Slam men's doubles title when they outclassed Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4 7-6(5) 2-6 7-5 at Wimbledon on Saturday. On their second championship point, Mektic and Pavic made three unsuccessful attempts to smash the ball away for a winner before a running forehand long from the Spanish-Argentine duo handed the Croatians victory on a floodlit Centre Court.

Mixed Martial Arts-McGregor future in doubt after freak leg break

The future of former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor is in doubt after a freak leg break https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/mcgregor-breaks-leg-latest-ufc-loss-dustin-poirier-2021-07-11 in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier sees him headed for an extended period on the sidelines, with no guarantee that he will ever come back. McGregor's brash manner and highlight-reel knockouts saw him quickly rise to fame as a champion in two weight classes, but since adding the lightweight title in November 2016, he has struggled to fight consistently.

