Sports News Roundup: NBA-Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1; Soccer-Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England and more

NBA-Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

The Milwaukee Bucks scorched the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday in front of an electric home crowd, cutting the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. The Bucks had not been at their best in the previous two games in Phoenix but were a different team with home-court advantage, ending the first half with a 15-point lead as two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Soccer-Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England

Italy claimed the European Championship for the first time since 1968 as penalties came back to haunt England at Wembley on Sunday, Gianluigi Donnarumma saving twice as the Azzurri won a shootout 3-2 after the game finished 1-1 following extra time. The giant goalkeeper saved from Jadon Sancho and, decisively, Bukayo Saka after Marcus Rashford hit the post, as Federico Bernardeschi, Leonardo Bonucci and Domenico Berardi all scored for the Italians in the shootout.

Olympics: Host city Tokyo enters fresh coronavirus emergency as Games near

Olympic host city Tokyo entered a fresh state of emergency on Monday, less than two weeks before the Games begin amid worries whether the measures can stem a rise in COVID-19 cases. Organisers last week announced that spectators would be banned from nearly all venues, all but depriving of Japan of hopes for Games with public spectacle.

Tennis-Djokovic triumphs at Wimbledon to secure record-equalling 20th major

World number one Novak Djokovic beat Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 on Sunday to win his sixth title at Wimbledon. His third straight triumph at the All England Club also earned the Serbian a 20th Grand Slam title, equalling the men's record haul held by Switzerland's Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal of Spain.

Olympics-Tennis-World No.1 Djokovic unsure about going to Tokyo Games

Serbia's Novak Djokovic said on Sunday he was "50-50" about competing at the Tokyo Olympics later this month following the organisers' decision to ban fans from attending and the restrictions on the number of people he can take to the Games. Olympic organisers said on Thursday that the Games would take place without spectators in Tokyo as a surge in COVID-19 cases forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital city that will last throughout the multi-sport event which starts on July 23.

Tennis-Britain's Skupski partners Krawczyk to Wimbledon mixed title

Britain welcomed a new Grand Slam champion in the form of Neal Skupski as he partnered American Desirae Krawczyk to the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon on Sunday. The seventh seeds beat all-British duo Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury 6-2 7-6(1) on Centre Court.

Soccer-Italian joy, English heartbreak after penalty drama

Italy inflicted heartbreak on England to win the Euro 2020 final after a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with pundits and ex-players praising the efforts of both teams. Luke Shaw gave England an early lead and Leonardo Bonucci equalised in the second half but the game finished 1-1 after extra time and Gianluigi Donnarumma saved from Bukayo Saka to secure a 3-2 shootout win and the title for Italy.

Soccer: FA condemns racist abuse of players following England's final loss

England's Football Association released a statement in the early hours of Monday morning condemning the online racist abuse of players following the team's penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. The sides drew 1-1 after extra time and Italy won the shootout 3-2, with England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who are all Black, missing spot-kicks.

Dyal Capital nears deal for minority stake in Sacramento Kings - WSJ

Dyal Capital is nearing a deal to make an investment in the Sacramento Kings National Basketball Association team, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal, which could be announced as soon as this week, would give the investment firm a nearly 5% stake in the team at a valuation of $1.5 billion, the newspaper said https://bloom.bg/3e55x56.

Golf-Australia's Lee holds nerve in playoff to win Scottish Open

Australia's Min Woo Lee edged out Thomas Detry and Matt Fitzpatrick in a three-way playoff to win the Scottish Open in wet conditions at the Renaissance Club on Sunday. With his second European Tour victory, Lee secured one of three places on offer at next week's British Open at Royal St George's, alongside Belgium's Detry and Englishman Jack Senior.

