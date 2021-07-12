Sports News Roundup: NBA-Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1; Soccer-Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

The Milwaukee Bucks scorched the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday in front of an electric home crowd, cutting the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. The Bucks had not been at their best in the previous two games in Phoenix but were a different team with home-court advantage, ending the first half with a 15-point lead as two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Soccer-Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England

Italy claimed the European Championship for the first time since 1968 as penalties came back to haunt England at Wembley on Sunday, Gianluigi Donnarumma saving twice as the Azzurri won a shootout 3-2 after the game finished 1-1 following extra time. The giant goalkeeper saved from Jadon Sancho and, decisively, Bukayo Saka after Marcus Rashford hit the post, as Federico Bernardeschi, Leonardo Bonucci, and Domenico Berardi all scored for the Italians in the shootout.

Olympics: Briton Asher-Smith pulls out of final Tokyo 2020 warm-up

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the British Grand Prix event in Gateshead on Tuesday, her last race before the Tokyo Olympics, due to a tight hamstring. The 25-year-old sprinter was due to run in the 200 meters at the Diamond League meeting as part of her buildup to the July 23-Aug. 8 Olympics but said she had to make the "smart" decision and not take any risks.

Olympics: Host city Tokyo enters fresh coronavirus emergency as Games near

Olympic host city Tokyo entered a fresh state of emergency on Monday, less than two weeks before the Games begin amid worries whether the measures can stem a rise in COVID-19 cases. Organizers last week announced that spectators would be banned from nearly all venues, all but depriving of Japan of hopes for Games with public spectacle.

McEnroe backs Djokovic to reach 25 majors after Wimbledon triumph

Novak Djokovic's ability to play his best tennis under pressure can help him win at least five more Grand Slam titles, John McEnroe said after the world No.1 tied Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal's record with his 20th major at Wimbledon on Sunday. The 34-year-old Serb beat Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in the final and McEnroe, a seven-time major winner, told the BBC he was "playing better than he's ever played".

McGregor feeling 'tremendous' after surgery on a broken leg

Conor McGregor said he was feeling "tremendous" after undergoing surgery for a broken leg suffered during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier on Saturday. McGregor stumbled backward, trapping his foot under himself and breaking his left leg, with the fight stopped by doctors at the end of the first round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas,

Olympics-Tokyo hotel apologises for 'Japanese only' elevator signs

A Tokyo hotel has apologized and removed signs saying "Japanese only" and "foreigners only" from elevators after the anti-COVID-19 precaution sparked outrage on social media ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics. Tokyo entered a state of emergency on Monday amid concerns that an influx of tens of thousands of athletes and officials during the July 23-August 8 Games will spread the coronavirus, cases of which are already rising in the Japanese capital.

Tennis-Djokovic triumphs at Wimbledon to secure record-equalling 20th major

World number one Novak Djokovic beat Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 on Sunday to win his sixth title at Wimbledon. His third straight triumph at the All England Club also earned the Serbian a 20th Grand Slam title, equalling the men's record haul held by Switzerland's Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal of Spain.

Soccer-Italian joy, English heartbreak after penalty drama

Italy inflicted heartbreak on England to win the Euro 2020 final after a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with pundits and ex-players praising the efforts of both teams. Luke Shaw gave England an early lead and Leonardo Bonucci equalized in the second half but the game finished 1-1 after extra time and Gianluigi Donnarumma saved from Bukayo Saka to secure a 3-2 shootout win and the title for Italy.

Soccer-FA condemns racist abuse of players after England's Euro 2020 final loss

England's Football Association (FA) released a statement in the early hours of Monday morning condemning the online racist abuse of players following the team's penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. The sides drew 1-1 after extra time and Italy won the shootout 3-2, with England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, who are all Black, missing spot-kicks.

