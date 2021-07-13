Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Marlins' Pablo Lopez fans MLB-record first 9 batters; ATP roundup: American Jenson Brooksby wins at Newport, R.I., grass tourney and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Marlins' Pablo Lopez fans MLB-record first 9 batters

Advertisement

Pablo Lopez set an MLB record by striking out the first nine batters of the game, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 7-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Lopez (5-5), who did not record another strikeout after the third inning, lasted six innings and allowed five hits, with two walks and three runs.

ATP roundup: American Jenson Brooksby wins at Newport, R.I., grass tourney

American Jenson Brooksby took down Russian Evgeny Donskoy 7-5, 6-3 on Monday to reach the second round at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, R.I. Brooksby, 20, delivered on 67 percent of his first serves (40-for-60) to Donskoy's 54 percent, and won 33 of those 40 first-serve points at the grass-court event.

Tennis-Canada's Andreescu withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Canada's Bianca Andreescu has decided not to compete at the Tokyo Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the former U.S. Open champion said on Monday. Andreescu is the latest big-name player to opt-out of the July 23-Aug. 8 Games. Rafa Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios, Serena Williams, and Simona Halep have already announced their decisions to skip the pandemic-delayed Olympics.

Doping-USADA wants fair cannabis rules as White House calls for meeting

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) says it wants more flexible rules for athletes who test positive for cannabis after the White House was reported to be seeking a meeting with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to discuss easing restrictions. The debate over cannabis use by athletes was reignited after American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson tested positive for the drug last month at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials.

Athletics-Richardson signs on for 100m, 200m at Prefontaine Classic

American Sha'Carri Richardson will compete in the 100 and 200 meters events at next month's Prefontaine Classic, the Diamond League meet organizers said on Monday, weeks after she completes a one-month ban from the sport. The 21-year-old was seen as the top contender for the 100m at the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games but her Olympic dreams were cut short after she tested positive for cannabis at the U.S. Track & Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Tokyo police arrest 4 Olympics workers for cocaine usage

Four electricians engaged in maintenance works for the Tokyo Olympic Games have been arrested for allegedly using cocaine, a spokesperson for the Tokyo metropolitan police said on Tuesday. Public broadcaster NHK said the four men, identified as American and English, deny the charges, but analyses of their urine gave a positive result for cocaine.

Tennis star Osaka gets own line of Barbie dolls

Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka now has her own line of Barbie dolls. The 23-year-old world No. 2 tennis player, who has used her position to call attention to issues of police violence and racial inequality, became a part of Mattel Inc's push to make its iconic toy line more diverse with dolls based on different role models and professions.

Boxing: 2008 Olympic champion DeGale has gold medal stolen

2008 Beijing Olympics middleweight boxing champion James DeGale has appealed for help after his gold medal and MBE were stolen from his parents' house. The Briton, who is also a two-time IBF super-middleweight champion, said the break-in happened on Sunday during England's Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

Tennis-Djokovic becomes the first player to qualify for ATP Finals after Wimbledon win

Novak Djokovic became the first player to qualify for this year's ATP Finals after the world number one tied Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal's record with his 20th major at Wimbledon on Sunday. Djokovic defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in the final to seal a sixth Wimbledon title and qualify for the Nov. 14-21 ATP Finals in Turin.

The motor racing-Hamilton commission recommends actions for a more diverse F1

A commission set up by Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton to help boost the number of Black people in British motorsport published its report on Tuesday with 10 recommendations for change and some damning insights into the industry. The report, led by the Royal Academy of Engineering, found that none of the seven British-based Formula One teams or 4,000 UK motorsport companies had ethnicity data for employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)