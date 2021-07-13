Sports News Roundup: Tokyo governor vows city's medical system is ready for Games; Basketball: Australia's Mills not satisfied despite win over U.S. and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tokyo governor vows city's medical system is ready for Games

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that a sufficient number of hospitals combined with a speed-up in the vaccination rollout among the elderly meant the city will be able to hold "safe and secure" Olympics in ten days. But Koike, speaking to Reuters in an interview at the Tokyo government headquarters which has for the last few weeks doubled as a vaccination site, also warned that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over and the spreading Delta variant remains a risk.

Basketball: Australia's Mills not satisfied despite win over U.S.

Patty Mills led Australia to a 91-83 win over the United States in an exhibition game on Monday but said the 'Boomers' still have a long way to go as they chase a first Olympic men's basketball medal. The Australians handed Greg Popovic's team their second consecutive warm-up loss ahead of the Tokyo Olympics after the Americans lost to Nigeria on Saturday.

ATP roundup: American Jenson Brooksby wins at Newport, R.I., grass tourney

American Jenson Brooksby took down Russian Evgeny Donskoy 7-5, 6-3 on Monday to reach the second round at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, R.I. Brooksby, 20, delivered on 67 percent of his first serves (40-for-60) to Donskoy's 54 percent, and won 33 of those 40 first-serve points at the grass-court event.

Doping-USADA wants fair cannabis rules as White House calls for meeting

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) says it wants more flexible rules for athletes who test positive for cannabis after the White House was reported to be seeking a meeting with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to discuss easing restrictions. The debate over cannabis use by athletes was reignited after American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson tested positive for the drug last month at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field trials.

Tokyo police arrests 4 Olympics workers for cocaine usage

Four electricians engaged in maintenance works for the Tokyo Olympic Games have been arrested for allegedly using cocaine, a spokesperson for the Tokyo metropolitan police said on Tuesday. Public broadcaster NHK said the four men, identified as American and English, deny the charges, but analyses of their urine gave a positive result for cocaine.

Tennis star Osaka gets own line of Barbie dolls

Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka now has her own line of Barbie dolls. The 23-year-old world No. 2 tennis player, who has used her position to call attention to issues of police violence and racial inequality, became a part of Mattel Inc's push to make its iconic toy line more diverse with dolls based on different role models and professions.

Olympics: Ukraine gymnast Verniaiev to miss Tokyo due to positive doping test

Ukrainian gymnast Oleg Verniaiev said on Tuesday he will miss the Tokyo Olympics due to a failed doping test. The 2016 Olympics parallel bars champion and all-around silver medallist said on social media that he had tested positive for meldonium, which would disqualify him for four years.

Boxing: 2008 Olympic champion DeGale has gold medal stolen

2008 Beijing Olympics middleweight boxing champion James DeGale has appealed for help after his gold medal and MBE were stolen from his parents' house. The Briton, who is also a two-time IBF super-middleweight champion, said the break-in happened on Sunday during England's Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

Motor racing-Hamilton commission recommends actions for a more diverse F1

A commission set up by Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton to help boost the number of Black people in British motorsport published its report on Tuesday with 10 recommendations for change and some damning insights into the industry. The report, led by the Royal Academy of Engineering, found that none of the seven British-based Formula One teams or 4,000 UK motorsport companies had ethnicity data for employees.

Wimbledon finalist Pliskova soars to fifth in WTA Finals race

Karolina Pliskova's run to the Wimbledon final has lifted the Czech 15 spots to number five on the leaderboard for the season-ending WTA Finals, the WTA Tour said. The 29-year-old former world No.1, who was 20th in the 'Race to Shenzhen' before the grasscourt Grand Slam, collected 1,300 points and was the biggest mover of the week.

