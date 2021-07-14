Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Bolt tells Richardson to refocus and return after cannabis ban; Buyers can skip the lines with souvenir vending machines and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Bolt tells Richardson to refocus and return after cannabis ban

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt said he hopes American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson can "refocus" and get back on the track after she completes a one-month ban following a positive test for cannabis. "Hopefully she can learn from this and just push on," Bolt told Reuters when asked about the American's failed test for the banned substance, which cost her a spot on the U.S. team for the Olympics in Tokyo.

Buyers can skip the lines with souvenir vending machines

Japanese vending machines dispense everything from pizza to cigarettes and edible insects. Now there are even ones where you can buy Olympics souvenirs. At the official merchandise store in the Tokyo Olympics' media center, a row of vending machines stands, ready to serve curious shoppers.

COVID-19 staff cluster in Olympic hotel hosting Brazilian delegation

A coronavirus cluster has been detected at a Japanese hotel where dozens of Brazilian Olympic team members are staying, officials said on Wednesday, raising concerns of COVID-19 infections spreading between locals and Olympic staff and athletes. Seven staff at the hotel in the city of Hamamatsu, southwest of Tokyo, have tested positive, said a city official, but the 31 members of the Brazilian Olympic delegation, which includes judo athletes, are in a "bubble" inside the hotel separated from other guests and have not been infected.

NBA-Suns' Paul says 'build a wall' to stop Antetokounmpo

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul said on Tuesday his team will try to "build a wall" in front of dominant Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in their bid to secure the franchise's first NBA championship. Phoenix leads the best-of-seven NBA Finals 2-1. But the series appears far from over as Antetokounmpo has been nothing short of unstoppable since Milwaukee lost the opening game, and has proven to be too much for the Suns to contain.

Olympics-Tokyo Games will be historic given challenges overcome, says Bach

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday the Tokyo Games, starting on July 23, will be historic for the way the Japanese people have overcome challenges to hold the global sporting event amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bach made the comment after holding a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

U.S.-El Salvador match might be moved, played in an empty venue

The U.S. Men's National Team's opening World Cup qualifier could be played in an empty stadium after new COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in El Salvador on Tuesday. The Central American country, currently listed as a level 2 (moderate) risk destination for travelers by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, put its new guidance against large crowds into effect for 90 days, lasting until mid-October. That would affect not only their opening game with the U.S. on Sept. 2 but another two CONCACAF games as well.

Olympics women's interest in Games on the rise - research report

Interest in the Olympic Games among women is rising, with nearly as many women as men now keen on the sports extravaganza due to begin in the Japanese capital at the end of next week, according to research released on Wednesday. Data analytics company Nielsen Sports said 45% of women in the world's largest economies have shown interest in the Games, which this year run from July 23 to Aug. 8, though with no spectators in venues due to coronavirus restrictions.

Golf-Scott says 'questionable' whether Olympics should go-ahead

Former world number one golfer Adam Scott has questioned whether holding the Tokyo Olympics is a "responsible decision", pointing to fear among people in Japan as the country battles a resurgence of COVID-19 infections. Australian Scott confirmed in April he would not play at Tokyo and said in the leadup to the British Open he had no second thoughts about his decision.

Olympics-Federer withdraws from Tokyo Games with knee setback

Switzerland's Roger Federer became the latest big name in tennis to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics after the 20-times Grand Slam champion said on Tuesday that he had picked up a knee injury during the grasscourt season. Federer, who turns 40 next month, had two knee surgeries in 2020 which resulted in more than a year of rehabilitation, with the Swiss returning to action in March -- 13 months after his Australian Open semi-final exit last year.

Olympics-U.S. to send second biggest team ever to Tokyo Games

The United States will send a team of 613 athletes to the Tokyo Summer Games, its second-largest delegation ever for an Olympics, said the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Tuesday. Only once before has the U.S. had more athletes competing at an Olympics and that was in 1996 when Atlanta hosted the Games and 648 were named to the team.

