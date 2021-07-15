Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Swimming-For leukaemia survivor Ikee, just swimming at the Games is a win; Tennis-Osaka confirmed for Montreal event in August - organizers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Swimming-For leukaemia survivor Ikee, just swimming at the Games is a win

Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee does not really expect to win gold in the two events she will race in at the Tokyo Games but that does not matter. After surviving leukaemia, just being on Japan's Olympic team at a home Game is a victory in itself. Ikee, 21, was diagnosed with leukaemia in February 2019, and while her treatment in hospital was far tougher than she ever imagined she was determined not to let it defeat her.

Tennis-Osaka confirmed for Montreal event in August - organizers

World number two Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from this year's French Open and Wimbledon on mental health grounds, will compete in Montreal next month, organizers of the Canadian event said on Wednesday. Osaka, a four-time Gland Slam champion who is one of Japan's best gold medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics, will be part of a field at the Aug. 9-15 U.S. Open tune-up that currently features 18 of the WTA's top 20 players.

Olympics-Swimming-Games could become just another meet for swimmers: Biondi

Matt Biondi won 11 Olympic medals, including eight golds, but the Americans can see a day where the Games are no longer the main event for elite swimmers. The 55-year-old American says it all depends on the business model and how many worlds governing body FINA and Olympics organizers are prepared to embrace change and bring swimming into a professional era.

Olympics-Swimming-Peaty aims for another dominant display in Tokyo

Adam Peaty can make history in Tokyo as the first Briton to defend an Olympic swimming title but he wants to do more than just win. The 26-year-old has been so dominant in the 100m breaststroke that until April 30, when Arno Kamminga set a Dutch record of 57.90 seconds, the top 20 fastest swims ever in the distance had his name on them.

Olympics-Swimming-Black swimmers still under-represented in the pool

When Alice Dearing earned her ticket to Tokyo 2020 as the first Black female swimmer to represent Britain at an Olympics, she spoke of "decades and decades of historical and cultural racism" in the sport. The 24-year-old student will be only the third Black British swimmer ever to compete for an Olympic medal.

FBI badly botched sex-abuse probe of USA Gymnastics doctor, watchdog says

The FBI dragged its feet in probing sexual abuse allegations against disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, the U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog said on Wednesday, and it accused two FBI officials of lying to cover up "numerous and fundamental errors" that allowed the abuse to continue for months. A scathing 119-page report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said the FBI's field office in Indianapolis "failed to respond to the Nassar allegations with the utmost seriousness and urgency that they deserved and required."

Horse racing-Judge voids Medina Spirit trainer Bob Baffert's suspension in New York

A federal judge has nullified the New York Racing Association's (NYRA) suspension of famed thoroughbred trainer Bob Baffert, saying the organization failed to provide him a post-suspension hearing. The ruling was a significant win for the trainer, one of the most successful and recognizable figures in the sport, and allows for him to compete in New York state races again, effective immediately.

Basketball-WNBA evaluating plans for expansion - commissioner

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) hopes to have more concrete expansion plans in place by this time next year after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed progress, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said on Wednesday. Engelbert, speaking to reporters ahead of Wednesday's WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas, said growing the 12-team league remains a priority.

IOC chief, Tokyo governor to meet as COVID cases rise

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike were set to meet on Thursday, the metropolitan government said, as COVID-19 cases hit a six-month high in the host city. Just over a week before the July 23 opening ceremony, Tokyo reported 1,149 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest daily tally since Jan. 22.

NBA-Bucks rally to defeat Suns, level NBA Finals series at 2-2

The Milwaukee Bucks rallied from nine points down in the fourth quarter to defeat the Phoenix Suns 109-103 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday to tie the best-of-seven series at 2-2 in front of their own elated fans at Fiserv Forum. The teams were tied at the half but small forward Khris Middleton pushed the Bucks over the top, tallying 40 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

