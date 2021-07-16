Sports News Roundup: Houston Astros fans' sign-stealing lawsuit thrown out by Texas appeals court; Majestic Morikawa seizes Open lead with 64 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Athletics-'Winning the only goal' says Duplantis ahead of first Olympics

For Swedish pole vaulter Armand "Mondo" Duplantis, the only goal when he steps up to jump at his first Olympic Games in Tokyo is winning the gold medal. The 21-year old Duplantis, a world silver medallist, already holds the world record after he cleared 6.17 metres at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meet in Torun, Poland, in February of 2020 and improved on it by one centimetre in Glasgow the same month.

Golf-Majestic Morikawa seizes Open lead with 64

American debutant Collin Morikawa tore up the Royal St George's links with a scintillating six-under 64 to storm into a three-shot lead at the British Open on Friday. The 24-year-old world number four collected seven birdies under sunny skies, with only one blemish, as he moved to nine under at the halfway stage of the 149th Championship.

Golf-Hatton snaps club in anger as Open frustration boils over

England top-ranked player Tyrrell Hatton vented his anger on his pitching wedge, snapping it in half on the final hole of his second round at the British Open on Friday. The world number 10 was struggling to try and make the cut on the 18th when his wayward approach left him with almost no possibility of making a birdie.

Olympics-Equestrian-US showjumping's 'old married couple' going for gold again

After more than three decades working together and representing the United States, McLain Ward and Lee McKeever joke that they are equestrian sport's "old married couple". Ward, an Olympic and world showjumping champion, is the man in the saddle and groom McKeever is caddy and pit crew -- equal parts horse whisperer and sport psychologist.

Olympics-Nigerian delegate is first hospitalised with COVID-19 -media

A Nigerian Olympic delegate became the first visitor to the Tokyo Games admitted to hospital with COVID-19, broadcaster TV Asahi said on Friday, as Japan battles to stem rising local infections a week before the showpiece event starts. The individual, a non-athlete in their 60s, tested positive on Thursday evening at the airport with mild symptoms but was hospitalised because of age and pre-existing conditions, the broadcaster said, without giving details.

Cycling-All smiles for Bahrain Victorious as Mohoric wins Tour stage

Slovenian Matej Mohoric gave Bahrain Victorious something to cheer with his second stage win in this year's Tour de France two days after French police searched his team's accommodation and vehicles amid an investigation into potential doping. Mohoric, who had already prevailed in the seventh stage in Le Creusot, attacked from the breakaway to wrap up a solo victory on the 19th stage, a 207-km ride from Mourenx, virtually zipping his mouth shut as he crossed the line.

Houston Astros fans' sign-stealing lawsuit thrown out by Texas appeals court

Houston Astros fans struck out in their quest for ticket refunds over the Major League Baseball team's sign-stealing scandal, when a Texas state appeals court found they had no legal basis to collect damages. Reversing a lower court judge, the 14th Court of Appeals in Houston said on Thursday that buying tickets gave fans merely a right to watch games in person, not a right to have games played honestly or for the Astros to live up to their "Earn History" slogan.

Motor racing-Verstappen fastest in British Grand Prix practice

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen was fastest by a hefty margin in practice for a new-look British Grand Prix on Friday with home hero Lewis Hamilton only third on the timesheets. On a sunny afternoon, with fans filling the grandstands on a day of action as Formula One experimented with a fresh format, the 23-year-old Dutchman produced a best time of one minute 27.035 seconds.

Mixed Martial Arts-UFC fighter McCann turns author with coming-out book

UFC fighter Molly McCann has faced some tough opponents in the octagon, but it is her struggle before coming out as gay that is the subject of her new book "Be True To You", which she has written to help young people discuss their sexuality. Known to fans as "Meatball", the 31-year-old flyweight told Reuters that she had her six-year-old nephew in mind as she tried describe her struggle for self-acceptance.

Golf-Frustrated McIlroy makes cut but still searching for spark

Rory McIlroy was still searching for the spark to ignite a challenge at the British Open as the four-time major winner carded a second successive level-par 70 on Friday. The Northern Irishman, winner of the Open at Hoylake in 2014, began his second round with successive bogeys and never really got any momentum going thereafter.

