Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Tennis-Japan's Osaka returns to Games' spotlight on Sunday; Is the United States hoping to win a lot of medals? You bet, says USOPC chief and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Tennis-Japan's Osaka returns to Games' spotlight on Sunday

Advertisement

Japan's Naomi Osaka will return to the spotlight on Sunday, kicking off her Olympic campaign as a home crowd favourite after taking a mental health break two months ago. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion and world number two, has not played a competitive match since pulling out of the French Open in May amid controversy https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/osaka-withdraws-french-open-following-row-over-media-boycott-2021-05-31 over her decision to skip all press conferences at the tournament in an effort to protect her mental well-being.

Is the United States hoping to win a lot of medals? You bet, says USOPC chief

The United States is once again expected to top the Summer Games medal table at the Tokyo Olympics but U.S. officials were reluctant to give a number on Friday, saying COVID-19 has left the medal picture foggy. While the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC) was loath to make a prediction, data analysts Gracenote were less hesitant, venturing that the United States will top the standings with 96 medals in total.

Muslim Olympians celebrate Eid far from home in Tokyo

Muslim athletes in Tokyo for the Olympics marked a pared-down Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, thousands of miles from their loved ones with shared prayers and cheery online messages. One of the most important holidays on the Islamic calendar, Eid al-Adha is typically celebrated with families coming together in fine clothes to partake of large feasts, slaughtering livestock for the occasion and giving presents to children.

Disappointed WADA watches as Russians prepare for Tokyo Games

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will be forced to watch as Russian athletes don uniforms in their country's colours of red, white and blue and compete at the Tokyo Olympics, having received softened sanctions over the nation's doping scandals. WADA had originally banned Russia from the world's top sporting events for four years in December 2019, but the sanctions were halved late last year by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in a clear victory for the Russian side.

Olympics-Softball-Mexico to take on U.S. in clash of familiar foes - and fiancees

After failing to score in their Olympics debut, Mexico's softball players came good on their promise that a different team would show up on the second day of the Games. With their bench ramping up cheering at each turn, Mexico erased deficits against defending gold medallists Japan and nearly won in extra innings.

MLB roundup: Red Sox stun Yankees in 10th inning

Hunter Renfroe drove in the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning as the host Boston Red Sox rallied past the New York Yankees 5-4 on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. Enrique Hernandez tied the game at 3 on a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning. He finished with three RBIs as the Red Sox won their third straight. Alex Verdugo added three hits.

Olympics-Slimmed-down ceremony to open pandemic-hit Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/coronavirus-incidents-tokyo-olympics-2021-07-15 pandemic. Postponed for a year, organizers were forced to take the unprecedented step of holding the Games without fans as the pandemic continues to take lives around the world.

USA pole vaulter Kendricks hopes to raise game to beat rival Duplantis

American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks said on Friday he was looking forward to elevating his game and challenge world record holder Sweden's Armand "Mondo" Duplantis for medals at the Olympics in Tokyo, which officially kick-off later on Friday. Kendricks, 28, who beat Duplantis in 2019 in Doha to retain his world title and won bronze at the Rio Olympics five years ago, told reporters that he used events in Europe following the U.S. Olympic trials in June to hone his jump and will rest before flying to Tokyo for the games.

ATP roundup: No. 1 Denis Shapovalov knocked out in Switzerland

In his ATP Tour debut, Vit Kopriva of the Czech Republic rallied to upset Canadian top seed Denis Shapovalov 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 Thursday in the Round of 16 of the Swiss Open Gstaad. Shapovalov smashed 11 aces compared to Kopriva's three, but also committed 10 double faults. Kopriva also won 82 percent of his first-serve points (27 of 33) en route to his surprise victory.

Olympics-Hockey-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

Five hockey players to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics: MANPREET SINGH (INDIA)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)