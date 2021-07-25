Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Tennis-Andy Murray withdraws from singles at Games due to injury; MLB roundup: Angels' Patrick Sandoval loses no-hit bid in 9th and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Tennis-Andy Murray withdraws from singles at Games due to injury

Advertisement

Britain's defending Olympic champion Andy Murray pulled out of the Tokyo 2020 men's singles tournament on Sunday ahead of his first-round match. The 34-year-old, who had been due to play Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, was sidelined by a thigh strain.

MLB roundup: Angels' Patrick Sandoval loses no-hit bid in 9th

Patrick Sandoval pitched 8 1/3 no-hit innings and Shohei Ohtani had two doubles and scored a run to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Sandoval, who entered the contest with a 3-13 career mark, kept the Twins off-balance with a changeup while registering a career-high 13 strikeouts. Brent Rooker lined a first-pitch slider down the right-field line to break up the no-hitter in the ninth and then came around to score one out later when Josh Donaldson lined a double to left off reliever Raisel Iglesias.

Olympics-Swimming-American Kalisz savors redemption with Tokyo gold

No matter how many times Olympic athletes are told they should be proud of their silver medals, for many of them, second-best can never be good enough. American Chase Kalisz knew he could do better than his silver in the 400m medley at Rio but he had to wait five years for the chance to prove it.

Olympics-Tennis-Osaka refreshed and ready after a first win since May

Naomi Osaka said she was feeling refreshed and ready to play, following a dominant 6-1 6-4 win over China's Zheng Saisai in the opening round of the Tokyo Games - her first victory since taking a mental health break two months ago. The Japanese four-time Grand Slam champion had not played a competitive match since the French Open in May when she withdrew after being fined for skipping the mandatory post-match press conferences on mental health reasons.

Olympics-Boxing-Gold the only metal in American Davis's sights in Tokyo

American Keyshawn Davis's dream of winning a bar of Olympic gold, improbable till last month, was back on track on Sunday when the men's lightweight won his debut fight in Tokyo with a unanimous decision on points against Dutch Enrico Lacruz. Davis, who needed professional help to manage anger issues a few years back, was removed from the United States team last year after a row over attending training camps for the Olympic qualifiers. It prompted him to turn professional in 2021.

Olympics-Japan wins skateboarding's maiden gold, Tunisian swimmer stuns superpowers

Japan bagged skateboarding's first-ever gold medal and notched a surprise win in the pool on Sunday, in a day of high drama where 18-year-old Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui stunned swimming superpowers with victory in the men's 400m freestyle. Skateboarder Yuto Horigome, who grew up in the Tokyo ward where the event is being held, took gold https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/skateboarding-horigome-wins-first-olympic-gold-skateboarding-2021-07-25 at the debut of a sport once seen as a symbol of counter-culture. That followed surprise medal joy in the pool for Yui Ohashi in the 400m women's medley.

Olympics-Swimming-Tunisia, Japan celebrate unexpected gold, Australia smash world record

Tunisia and Japan celebrated unexpected golds on the opening day of swimming medal events before normal service was resumed with the Australian women's 4x100m freestyle relay team smashing their own world record on the way to the title in Tokyo. Chase Kalisz settled American nerves by delivering the country's first gold of these Games, winning the men's 400m medley as part of a U.S. one-two with Jay Litherland.

Olympics-Surfing-Stoked surfers ride the wave of emotion at first Games

Brazil's Italo Ferreira and American Carissa Moore led the way by winning the first two heats as surfing made an emotional Olympic debut on a sweltering Sunday at the Tokyo Games. Saturday's lame waves for the final training session were quickly forgotten as the morning swells offered the power the surfers were looking for to showcase their sport during the 30-minute heats.

Olympics-Diving-China women keep the diving gold streak alive with Tokyo win

China claimed its first diving gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, keeping its winning streak in the sport rolling in the women's events. Aiming for a clean sweep of all eight diving golds on offer in women's and men's events, the Asian powerhouse claimed the women's 3 meters synchronized springboard title with Shi Tingmao and Wang Han leading the five-round final from the very start, finishing on 326.40 points.

Olympics-Skateboarding-Skaters battle under brutal Tokyo heat in inaugural Games

For much of Sunday's inaugural skateboarding competition at the Tokyo Games, the biggest challenge for top international skaters like Nyjah Huston was the intense heat and humidity. Huston, who is one of the most recognizable faces of skateboarding, said the heat affected not just the skaters but also their boards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)