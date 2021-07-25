Sports News Roundup: Softball-Japan toast Canada in extra frame to set up final with U.S; Biles remains on track for six golds at Tokyo Games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Softball-Japan toast Canada in extra frame to set up final with U.S

The gold-medal rematch the softball world had expected - and that Canada nearly intercepted - is happening after Japan set up a showdown with the United States. In Tokyo 2020's two most thrilling games of softball yet, unbeaten sides the U.S. and Japan on Sunday separately won on extra-inning walk-off singles to earn spots in Tuesday's final.

TOKYO OLYMPICS: What you need to know right now

Surprise wins and misses dominated the Olympic storyline on Sunday as new champions from unlikely nations joined traditional powerhouses atop medal podiums and stars faltered. Here's what you need to know about the Tokyo Games:

Olympics-Biles remains on track for six golds at Tokyo Games

Simone Biles will get a chance to atone for an uninspiring qualifying effort on Sunday and get a shot at six gold medals that would enshrine the American gymnast in the pantheon of all-time Olympic greats. Already regarded as one of the sport's all-time greats, Biles arrived in Tokyo targeting a record haul.

Olympics-Taekwondo-Uzbekistan, U.S. gold as Refugee Team miss out on first medal

Uzbekistan's Ulugbek Rashitov and the United States' Anastasija Zolotic won gold in taekwondo on Sunday but Iranian Kimia Alizadeh took the spotlight as she came up just short of nabbing the first medal for the Refugee Olympic Team. On the second day of the taekwondo tournament, top Chinese and South Korean athletes lost their chance of gold, putting the focus on Alizadeh, one of three athletes competing under the Refugee Team's white flag.

Olympics-Basketball-U.S. men fall to France in first Olympics loss since 2004

The U.S. men's basketball team suffered a shock 83-76 defeat at the hands of France on Sunday, losing at the Olympics for the first time since 2004 and for just the sixth time in the history of the tournament. The French had upset the U.S. men when they last met in the 2019 FIBA World Cup quarter-finals and they had their number again on the first day of group play at the Saitama Super Arena, powered by a game-high 28 points from Evan Fournier.

Olympics-Japan enjoy golden day, Tunisian swimmer stuns superpowers

The Tokyo Olympics delivered a day of high drama on Sunday with a stunning surprise in the pool, one of the great David v Goliath cycling victories and double sibling judo gold as Japan continued their golden start. The host nation bagged skateboarding's first gold medal courtesy of Yuto Horigome, then saw Uta Abe and her brother Hifumi make history as the first siblings to win gold medals in different events on the same day in any sport. With swimmer Yui Ohashi also victorious, Japan's overall gold medal tally rose to five, one behind China and one ahead of the United States.

Olympics-Judo-Abe siblings take golds on same day in Tokyo, in moment of Olympic history

Japanese judoka Uta Abe triumphed in the women's 52kg category in Tokyo on Sunday, hours before her brother Hifumi took gold in the men's 66kg final, making history as the first siblings to win gold medals on the same day. The feat came a day after triple world champion judoka Naohisa Takato secured Japan's first gold medal with victory over Taiwan's Yang Yung-wei, underscoring the strength of the host nation at the sport born here 140 years ago.

Olympics-Swimming-Ledecky and Titmus to face off as Peaty goes for gold

Katie Ledecky can become a six-times Olympic gold medallist on Monday if the American wins her long-awaited 400m freestyle showdown with Australia's world champion Ariarne Titmus. The big duel of the Tokyo pool will be one highlight of a morning that is also likely to see Adam Peaty take the 100m breaststroke gold and make history as the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title.

Olympics-Fencing-US' Kiefer, Frenchman Cannone topple favourites to take gold

US fencer Lee Kiefer clinched her first ever gold medal on Sunday in the individual women's foil fencing event, beating defending champion Inna Deriglazova in the final. "To come out here and to feel good about your fencing is what all the athletes strive to do and hope you have a medal at the end, so I have everything," Kiefer said after the finals.

Motorcycling-Spanish 14-year-old dies in junior race crash

Hugo Millan, a 14-year-old Spanish rider, died on Sunday after he was involved in a serious collision in a junior championship race at the MotorLand Aragon in Spain. Millan competed in the European Talent Cup, a category of the FIM CEV Repsol which is an international championship for teenage riders.

