Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Triathlon-Fans gather defying calls to stay home; Olympics-Swimming-Out of sight! Canada's MacNeil wows rivals in 100m fly and more

Olympics-Triathlon-Fans gather defying calls to stay home

Sports fans gathered along the route of the triathlon on Monday, grabbing a rare opportunity to see live competition at the pandemic-hit Tokyo Games despite calls from organizers for spectators to stay home. Athletes have been competing to mostly empty stands after spectators were banned as part of COVID-19 countermeasures in Tokyo, which is in a state of emergency amid rising infections.

Olympics-Swimming-Out of sight! Canada's MacNeil wows rivals in 100m fly

Without her contact lenses, Margaret MacNeil could not see who won gold in the women's 100m butterfly on Monday but the Canadian said she had a good feeling about it when she heard her name being called after a tight finish at the Tokyo pool. The 21-year old gasped in shock as she squinted at the timing board, which showed her in the top spot with a time of 55.59, ahead of favorites Zhang Yufei of China (55.64) and Australia's Emma McKeon (55.72).

Olympics-Basketball-Spain edges S.Korea as women's action tips off

Spain pulled away from South Korea with a 73-69 win, led by 28 points and 10 rebounds from Astou Ndour as women's basketball kicked off at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. South Korea, appearing in their first Olympics since 2008, gave the Rio silver medallists a tough time through three quarters with Spain leading by just a point going into the final frame.

Olympics-Skateboarding-Nishiya of Japan takes gold in women's street

Momiji Nishiya of Japan won the gold medal in the women's street skateboarding competition on Monday. Rayssa Leal of Brazil won silver, while Funa Nakayama of Japan clinched the bronze.

Olympics-Softball-U.S. stage late comeback over Japan in tune-up before gold match

The United States beat Japan 2-1 on Monday in an inconsequential game to end round-robin play. But the U.S. team's failure to record a hit against a third-string Japanese pitcher until the sixth inning demonstrated the challenge it faces in the gold-medal matchup between the two teams.

Olympics-Swimming-United States win men's 4 x 100 freestyle relay

The United States won the gold medal in the men's 4x100 freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. Italy took the silver and Australia took the bronze.

Olympics-No plan to reschedule more events as storm approaches

Tokyo Olympic organizers said there is currently no plan to reschedule further events due to a tropical storm heading towards the main Japanese island of Honshu. Rowing https://www.reuters.com/article/us-asia-storm-japan-olympics/olympics-tokyo-braces-as-storm-snarls-schedules-after-withering-heat-idUSKBN2EV0A7 and archery https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/archery-individual-events-rescheduled-after-bad-weather-forecast-2021-07-25 events have been moved due to the storm, which is forecast to bring rain to the capital on Tuesday.

Olympics-Swimming-Titmus downs Ledecky in first showdown, 'Re-Peaty' gold for Britain

Australia's Ariarne Titmus dethroned five-time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky of the United States to win a thrilling women's 400m freestyle final at the Tokyo Games on Monday. Ledecky has been the dominant force in women's swimming in recent years but in the first of three head-to-head showdowns with Titmus at these Games, it was the Australian who triumphed with a superbly timed swim.

Olympics-Triathlon-Brave Blummenfelt wins gold for Norway

Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt backed his endurance to take the sting out of two young hotshot rivals as he delivered a devastating late surge to break clear on a sweltering run leg and take gold in a thrilling men's Olympic triathlon on Monday. Blummenfelt was part of a huge group of almost 40 that came off the 40km bike leg together but looked anything but a favorite among some young speedsters.

Olympics-Tennis-Osaka strolls into third round at Games

Japan's Naomi Osaka sent out an ominous message to competitors at the Tokyo Games on Monday, sweeping past 50th-ranked Viktorija Golubic 6-3 6-2 to book a place in the third round. The Japanese second seed has been in impressive form this week, returning to competition after a two-month break and embracing her role as one of the host country's most prominent ambassadors of the Games.

