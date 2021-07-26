Sports News Roundup: Table Tennis-Japan's Mizutani and Ito clench first Olympic gold; Taekwondo-Croatia's Jelic wins women's - 67kg gold medal and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rugby-U.S. to host All Blacks in October test match in Washington

The U.S. men's national rugby team will host the New Zealand All Blacks in Washington for an October test match designed to grow interest in the sport amongst Americans in hopes of staging a future Rugby World Cup, organisers said on Monday. The Oct. 23 test, to be played at the home of the National Football League's Washington Football Team, will be the first time the All Blacks have played in the United States since 2016.

Olympics-Weightlifting-Diaz wins first ever Olympic gold for Philippines

Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz became her country's first ever Olympic gold medallist on Monday, winning the women's 55 kg category for weightlifting at Tokyo 2020. In her fourth Olympics, the 30-year-old lifted a combined weight of 224 kg, an Olympic record.

Olympics-Table Tennis-Japan's Mizutani and Ito clench first Olympic gold

Japan's dynamic duo of Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito narrowly defeated long-invincible Chinese pair Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen to give the host country their first Olympic table tennis gold in the mixed doubles event on Monday. Mizutani earned his third medal and Ito her second since the Rio Olympics, but a first gold for both paddlers -- and a first gold for any non-Chinese players since 2004.

Olympics-Schoolgirl scoops gold as Japan warms to the Games

Japan struck more gold on Monday to lead the medals table as sentiment towards the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics appeared to shift, and local fans defied organisers to grab a glimpse of the Games. The hosts now have eight golds, one more than the U.S. and two ahead of third-placed China.

Olympics-Taekwondo-Croatia's Jelic wins women's - 67kg gold medal

Croatia's Matea Jelic defeated Britain's Lauren Williams to win the women's taekwondo -67kg category gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. Ivory Coast's Ruth Gbagbi and Egypt's Hedaya Wahba took the bronze medals, the second consecutive ones for both women. Wahba competed in the -57kg category in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Olympics-Gymnastics-Japan's men regret silver, but turn sights to Paris

The Japanese men's gymnastics team, all Olympic novices on a team without "King Kohei" Uchimura for the first time since 2008, lost to Russia by a whisker on Monday and said that while they regretted it, they were already turning their sights on Paris 2024. Japan, who took gold in 2016, have won either gold or silver in the team competition since Athens in 2004, but gymnastics watchers were unsure whether a team made up of novices would be able to hold off both Russia and a China, both out to revenge their loss in 2016.

Olympics-Taekwondo-Russian Khramtcov wins men's -80kg gold medal

Russian Maksim Khramtcov defeated Jordanian Saleh Elsharabaty to win the men's taekwondo -80kg category gold medal on Monday. Egypt's Seif Eissa and Croatia's Toni Kanaet claimed the bronze medals.

Olympics-Gymnastics-Russians hail Dalaloyan after recovery helps them to gold

Artur Dalaloyan was hailed as a hero by his teammates on Monday for competing through the discomfort of a recent surgery on his severed Achilles heel to help the Russian Olympic Committee to its first gold in the men's team event in 25 years.

The 25-year-old tore his Achilles in training before the European Championships and had surgery in April. He recovered partially and was named to the Russian men's Olympic team, but it was unclear whether he would be able to compete on all apparatus.

TOKYO OLYMPICS: What you need to know right now

Japan shot to the top of the medal tally with eight golds on Monday night when mixed doubles partners Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito upset China in a table tennis thriller. Here's what you need to know about the Tokyo Games:

Olympics-Tennis-Osaka and Djokovic remain on track for Tokyo gold

Japanese medal hope Naomi Osaka sailed into the third round of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, while men's number one Novak Djokovic remained steady on his quest to become the first male player to complete the Golden Slam. Four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka's 6-3 6-2 victory over Swiss Viktorija Golubic came as some of her closest competitors in the women's singles crashed out.

