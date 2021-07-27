Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Swimming-American teen Jacoby pulls off a surprise win in 100m breaststroke; Olympics-Swimming-British, Russian men triumph as Aussie women shine again and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Swimming-American teen Jacoby pulls off a surprise win in 100m breaststroke

Alaskan teenager Lydia Jacoby upstaged her 2016 Olympic champion teammate Lily King to win a surprise gold medal in the women's 100m breaststroke on Tuesday. The 17-year-old pipped Tatjana Schoenmaker to gold, touching in a time of 1:04.95 with the South African 0.27 behind and King in the bronze medal position in 1:05.54.

Olympics-Swimming-British, Russian men triumph as Aussie women shine again

Britain enjoyed a one-two success in the men's 200m freestyle on Tuesday, while Russian swimmers ended U.S. dominance in the 100m backstrokes and Kaylee McKeown gave Australia's women more Olympic gold to celebrate at the Tokyo pool. Tom Dean won gold and teammate Duncan Scott the silver in the 200 freestyle as the two British swimmers left their rivals in their wake, Brazil's Fernando Scheffer taking the bronze.

Olympics-Triathlon-Dominant Duffy wins famous gold for Bermuda

Flora Duffy achieved instant national hero status when she won Bermuda's first Olympic gold medal on Tuesday after delivering a dominant run leg for an emphatic victory in the women's triathlon on a stormy Tokyo course. Duffy, 33, was part of a group of seven who broke clear at the start of the 40km bike but then stamped her authority on the race with a fantastic performance over the 10km run to finish in one hour, 55.36 minutes.

Olympics-Cycling-Dygert seeks gold 10 months after horror crash

Had it not been for her horrific crash at the world championships at Imola 10 months ago, the obvious question ahead of Wednesday's women's Olympic cycling time trial would have been who will come second behind American Chloe Dygert. The 24-year-old knows only one way to ride: dial up the power to 10 from start to finish and empty the tank.

Olympics-Basketball-Japan's women overcome France for first Tokyo win

Japan overcame France 74-70 with a tenacious defensive display and ruthless three-point shooting to take their first game of the Tokyo Olympics women's basketball tournament on Tuesday. France struggled to get into their offense as the hosts looked to trap their ball handlers with double and triple teams, while Japan capitalized on French defensive lapses by knocking down a series of clutch three-pointers in the final frame.

Olympics-Triathlon-Ill-timed puncture can't deflate Taylor-Brown's joy

A puncture less than 2km from the end of the bike leg may have ruined Georgia Taylor-Brown's hopes of winning triathlon gold on Tuesday - or it may have been what propelled the Briton to take what turned out to be be be a hugely impressive silver. Taylor-Brown was one of a pack of five who had broken more than a minute clear of the field and who knew the medals would be shared amongst them.

Olympics-Triathlon-Duffy's island future looks golden

Flora Duffy has already been awarded an OBE for services to Bermudan sport and now, having added the country's first Olympic gold medal to her sparkling CV, she will hope things pan out better than for the island's only other Games medallist. After collecting a heavyweight boxing bronze in 1976 Clarence Hill's life spiraled downwards into drugs and he eventually served jail time for drugs offenses and armed robbery.

Olympics-Canoeing-Transgender judge champions daughter's fight for gender equality

Kimberly Daniels is at the Tokyo Olympics to judge canoeing slalom, where her daughter Haley is representing Canada in an event newly introduced at the Games as a bid for greater gender equality. But now Daniels worries she may steal the spotlight herself with the attention she is drawing as an openly transgender Olympic judge.

Olympics-Swimming-Dean at the double, from COVID to British one-two gold

Tom Dean contracted COVID-19 twice in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics and he also won men's 200m freestyle gold at the double on Tuesday. The 21-year-old Briton, who spent days in isolation and was unable to exercise earlier in the year, touched out 0.04 ahead of teammate Duncan Scott in his country's first men's one-two in the pool since 1908.

Olympics-Storm buffets venues but Tokyo Games go on

Wind and rain buffeted the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, causing delays to competition and event rescheduling, but stopping short of battering the host city as initially feared. While organizers remained on alert to monitor the impact from the tropical storm off Japan's east coast, those competitors unaffected by the weather got Day Four of the competition off to a flying start.

