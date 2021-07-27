Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Tennis-Japan's Osaka bundled out of Tokyo 2020 third round; Olympics-Basketball 3x3-Japan women shock the undefeated U.S. in the pool round and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Tennis-Japan's Osaka bundled out of Tokyo 2020 third round

Japan's great hope for tennis gold Naomi Osaka was beaten on Tuesday in the third round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics tournament, saying she had not known how to cope with the pressure of the occasion. The world number two was swiped aside 6-1 6-4 by Czech Marketa Vondrousova in a shock result which dealt a blow to Japan's goldrush hopes.

Olympics-Basketball 3x3-Japan women shock the undefeated U.S. in the pool round

Japan's women shocked an undefeated U.S. team packed with WNBA players on Tuesday as 3x3 basketball wound down to the elimination stage at its Olympics debut. Mai Yamamoto led with eight points, including a critical two-pointer with about a minute left to put her team ahead. Japan advanced to 5-2 and second place in the pool round.

Olympics-Swimming-American teen Jacoby pulls off a surprise win in 100m breaststroke

Lydia Jacoby would likely have been watching the Tokyo Games as a spectator had the event not been postponed by a year but on Tuesday the Alaskan teenager upstaged Olympic and world champions to win gold in the women's 100m breaststroke. The 17-year-old pipped Tatjana Schoenmaker to gold, touching in a time of 1:04.95 with the South African 0.27 behind. Jacoby's team mate, Rio Olympic champion and world record holder Lilly King, was in the bronze medal position in 1:05.54.

Olympics-Shooting-Avid gamer Batsarashkina flaunts medals and medallion

Gold medallist Vitalina Batsarashkina's shooting skill is not the only thing about the Russian sharp-shooter that is attracting attention at the Tokyo Games. The newly minted Olympic champion in women's 10-metre air pistol, who led her Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team to the silver in the mixed team event on Tuesday, has been roaming the Asaka Shooting Range with a Witcher medallion dangling from her neck.

ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic wins, continues quest for Golden Slam

No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic posted a 6-4, 6-3 win over Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the Olympics men's singles Monday, staying on course to be the first male tennis player to finish off a "Golden Slam," comprising the grand slam plus the Olympic singles gold medal. Djokovic, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles, was 3-for-3 in break-point opportunities. The Serbian-powered 14 aces in the two sets.

Olympics-Boxing-Gadzhimagomedov sizzles, Nyika shrugs off attempted bite to win

Heavyweight boxing world champion Muslim Gadzhimagomedov's bid to add Olympic gold to his resume got off to a convincing start on Tuesday before New Zealander David Nyika's Games debut was blighted by an attempted bite from his Moroccan opponent. Two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nyika won the first two rounds comfortably, leaving a frustrated Youness Baalla to try and dig his teeth into his opponent's ear during a hold in the final round.

Olympics-Japanese boxer nurse revives Olympic dreams after opening show

Once thwarted by the pandemic, Japanese nurse Arisa Tsubata is reviving her dreams to compete in boxing at the Olympics. Tsubata emerged from a gritty gym on the outskirts of Tokyo onto the global stage on Friday, when she performed a solitary run on a treadmill at the opening ceremony, representing how athletes had to prepare for the pandemic-hit Games in isolation.

Olympics-Storm lurks over Tokyo, Osaka out of Games

Wind and rain buffeted the Tokyo region on Tuesday causing delays to Olympic competition and event rescheduling, while tennis superstar Naomi Osaka exited the Games after she was beaten in the third round of the singles tournament. Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron on Friday to open the Games, was swiped aside by Czech Marketa Vondrousova in a match where the Japanese player seemed out of sorts and never settled into a rhythm.

Olympics-Gymnastics-German full-body suits applauded in slow-to-change Japan

The full-body suits of Germany's Olympic gymnasts have struck a chord on Japanese social media, with many applauding the freedom of choice in a nation where schoolgirls almost always wear skirts and high heels are still required in some offices. The German women's gymnastics team competed in red and white unitards, which are combined leotards and leggings extending to the ankles, in qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday after saying they aimed to counter the sexualization of the sport and women could wear what they choose.

Olympics-Cannabis rules in sport should be reviewed-World Athletics chief

The rules on the use of cannabis by athletes should be reviewed, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said on Tuesday, after rising track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson will miss the Tokyo Games following a positive test for the substance. The sprinter, aiming to become the first American in 25 years to win the women's 100m Olympic titles after Marion Jones was stripped of the 2000 gold, tested positive for cannabis last month at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field trials after streaking to victory in the 100m.

