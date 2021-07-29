Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Swimming-American Dressel wins men's 100m freestyle by fingertip; Olympics-Rowing-Croatia, New Zealand triumph in pairs; Ireland, Italy take lightweight crowns and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Swimming-American Dressel wins men's 100m freestyle by fingertip

American Caeleb Dressel set an Olympic record to win gold by a fingertip in the men's 100 meters freestyle in Tokyo on Thursday, denying Rio champion Australian Kyle Chalmers a second successive title. Dressel set the pace down the first 50, with Chalmers and Russian Kliment Kolesnikov close behind, then fended off a thrilling late charge from the Australian to cling on for the gold in 47.02.

Olympics-Rowing-Croatia, New Zealand triumph in pairs; Ireland, Italy take lightweight crowns

Croatia's mighty Sinkovic brothers came out on top in the men's pair and New Zealand's unstoppable crew triumphed in the women's event as Olympic rowing continued on Thursday at Tokyo's blustery Sea Forest Waterway. Martin Sinkovic and Valent Sinkovic, who won gold in the double sculls in Rio and paired world champions in 2018 and 2019 after taking on the sweep discipline, pulled away from the field almost immediately to win in 6:15.29, 1.29 seconds ahead of silver medallists Romania, with Denmark taking bronze.

Randal Grichuk, Blue Jays top Red Sox to open twin bill

Randal Grichuk hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fourth inning and drove in three runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the host Boston Red Sox 4-1 in seven innings in the first of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon. George Springer also hit a solo home run for Toronto, which lost 5-4 in the series opener Monday. The game was a makeup of Tuesday's scheduled contest that was postponed due to inclement weather.

Olympics-Basketball-U.S. men get back on track, France keep rolling

The United States got back on track on Wednesday in their quest for a fourth consecutive Olympic men's basketball gold medal with a 54-point blowout win over Iran, while France defeated the Czech Republic to keep their impressive Games start going. The U.S. was buoyed by a barrage of three-pointers led by guard Damian Lillard, who hit six of them in the first half, helping his team shoot 63% from beyond the arc as they built a commanding 60-30 lead en route to a 120-66 victory.

Olympics-Swimming-China's 'butterfly queen' Zhang wins 200m in Olympic record

Zhang Yufei wrapped herself in a Chinese flag and beamed with joy after setting an Olympic record to win gold in the 200m butterfly at the Tokyo Games on Thursday. The 23-year-old, who finished runner-up to Canada's Margaret MacNeil in the 100m, touched the wall in 2:03.86, well ahead of U.S. pair Regan Smith and Hali Flickinger, to win China's first swimming gold of the Games.

ATP roundup: Daniil Medvedev survives heat to make Olympics quarters

Second seed Daniil Medvedev battled oppressive heat and humidity that required him to take two medical timeouts on his way to beating Fabio Fognini of Italy to reach the quarterfinals of the 2020 Olympics on Wednesday in Tokyo. The heat index hit 99 degrees as the Russian fought off Fognini 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. Before the third set, the 25-year-old Medvedev cooled off in the shower before returning to the court to finish off the match in two hours, 26 minutes. In the quarterfinals, Medvedev will meet the sixth seed, Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, who defeated German Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Olympics-Swimming-Double gold joy for American men, Chinese women

Caeleb Dressel won the blue riband men's 100m freestyle as the United States celebrated two gold medals in the Tokyo pool on Thursday while China's women responded with two golds, and a world record, of their own in another thrilling day of swimming. Alongside Dressel's triumph in the marquee event, fellow American Bobby Finke clinched the 800m freestyle with an impressive late surge.

Olympics-Fencing-U.S. to face ROC, Italy up against France in women's foil teams semis

The United States will face the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Italy play France in the semifinals of the women's foil teams event on Thursday, with the world's top four teams set to vie for the gold later in the day. The U.S. team have Lee Kiefer, who beat top-ranked Russian Inna Deriglazova in the individual competition to win gold.

Olympics-Water polo-U.S. women suffer first Olympic defeat in 13 years

Reigning world champions the United States lost 10-9 to Hungary at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on Wednesday - their first defeat at the Olympics since 2008 and ending the longest winning streak in women's water polo at the Games at 12 matches.

Gunning for their third straight gold in Tokyo, the U.S. women last failed to win a match at the Olympics in the group stages of London 2012, when they drew with Spain in their third game.

Olympics-Table Tennis-China's Sun eyes gold as she sweeps past Japan's Ito

China's Sun Yingsha crushed Japanese paddler Mima Ito in the semi-final of the women's singles on Thursday to advance to the gold medal match, where she will face off against her compatriot world number one Chen Meng. World number three Sun, who has won six of the eight previous meetings against Ito, overwhelmed the Japanese paddler in an 11-6 11-8 11-7 11-6 victory.

